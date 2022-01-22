‘Tiger King’ Star Jeff Lowe Reportedly Moving Zoo to Mexico

Tiger King star Jeff Lowe is reportedly planning to move his zoo to Mexico in response to the U.S. government banning him and his wife, Lauren, from ever exhibiting animals.

As previously reported, the Tiger King star and his wife took over the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park from Joe Exotic in 2016. In 2020, U.S. federal officials inspected the park and removed more than 140 animals that were malnourished and mistreated. Then the Department of Justice sued the Lowes for “recurring inhumane treatment and improper handling” of the animals.

While chatting with TMZ, the Tiger King castmate shared that he signed a deal to build a zoo in Mexico. The wildlife park will sit on a 35-acre property between Playa del Carmen and Tulum. Lowe also explained that the new spot will be built among a “lush jungle” that has natural water features. Lowe then revealed that he already has the necessary permits for both construction and possession of animals.

The Tiger King star went on to add that the plan is to open the new zoo in the next 12 to 16 months. He says it will mostly showcase big cats along with lemurs, sloths, giraffes, and elephants. He is currently working on a name for the show and is not shying away from partnerships. Lowe confirms that he will be working on the Mexico zoo project with an old friend, who already owns a small zoo in Playa del Carmen.

Peacock Releases First Trailer for ’Tiger King’ Inspired Series ‘Joe vs. Carole’

On Friday (January 21st), video streaming service Peacock released the first trailer for the Tiger King-inspired series Joe vs. Carole.

According to Variety, Joe vs. Carole is Peacock’s scripted take of the events featured on the Netflix super popular series. It will star John Cameron Mitchell as Joe Exotic. Kate McKinnon will be playing Carole Baskin. Along with McKinnon and Cameron Mitchell, the eight-episode series will star Kyle Maclachlan, Brian Van Holt, Sam Keeley, Nat Wolff, Marlo Kelly, William Fichtner, and Dean Winters.

Etan Frankel, the writer of the Tiger King-inspired series, shared more details. “Joe vs. Carole is a wild ride. It’s a fun and rich journey into the story of people who live very extreme lives.”

Frankel also stated that when he took on the project a year and a half ago, he found Tiger King stars Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin to be fascinating. “And this crazy tale about two big cat lovers quickly became an important story for me to tell. I hope that when people watch Joe vs. Carole just maybe they’ll see these people that they thought they knew in a brand-new way.”

Frankel went on to speak about the Joe vs. Carole stars, McKinnon and Mitchell. “It was an absolute thrill to watch these two exceptional actors morph into these roles.”