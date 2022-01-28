‘Tiger King’ Star Joe Exotic Resentenced to 21 Years in Prison for Murder-for-Hire Plot

A federal judge has re-sentenced “Tiger King” star Joe Exotic to 21 years in prison. This updated sentence comes after Exotic begged for leniency from the court as he begins treatment for prostate cancer. Unfortunately for Exotic, his new sentence is only one year shorter than before. Previously, a court convicted Exotic on 17 federal charges of animal abuse. Additionally, courts charged Exotic with two counts of attempted murder-for-hire. The target of the plot was Carol Baskin, who is an animal welfare activist.

Both Baskin and Exotic appeared as enemies in the Netflix docuseries “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness.” The series blew up in popularity at the beginning of COVID lockdowns in the US.

Last year, a federal appeals court ruled in favor of reducing Exotic’s murder-for-hire sentence. This ruling played a role in prompting the re-sentence on Friday. As reported by The Associated Press, Exotic’s supporters packed the courtroom sporting shirts and masks that read “Free Joe Exotic.”

‘Tiger King’s Joe Exotic Previously Sentenced to 22 Years

A judge sentenced Exotic to 22 years in prison in January of 2020, just two months before the docuseries. The judge sentenced the former zookeeper after he was convicted of attempting to hire two separate men to kill Baskin. Baskin runs a rescue sanctuary for Tigers and other big cats in Florida and had long spoken out against Exotic’s animal abuse.

According to prosecutors, Exotic offered $10,000 to a man to kill Baskin. Unbeknownst to him, the person he was attempting to hire was actually an undercover FBI agent. Exotic tells the agent “Just like follow her into a mall parking lot and just cap her and drive off” in a December 2017 recording. According to Exotic’s attorneys, he wasn’t being serious.

Baskin was present for the court proceedings with her husband and claims she’s still fearful of Exotic. “He continues to harbor intense feelings of ill will toward me,” she said.

Exotic’s murder-for-hire conviction is not the only criminality he faces. Additionally, he was convicted of killing 5 tigers, selling tiger cubs, and falsifying wildlife records.

Exotic’s Health Conditions Could Cause Complications

Following the hearing, attorney Molly Parmer spoke to reporters. She explained, “The defense submitted a series of attachments that showed excessive government involvement in the creation of the offense for which he’s been convicted.”

“We are going to continue our post-conviction litigation, but we did preview for the court the evidence we have through our post-conviction investigation.”

Exotic maintains his innocence. His attorneys argue that putting him in prison could put his life in danger, due to his stage 1 prostate cancer in addition to a disease that compromises his immune system. This makes him especially vulnerable to contracting COVID-19, they say.

Exotic previously said he planned to delay treatment for his cancer until after the re-sentencing.

He told the judge, “Please don’t make me die in prison waiting for a chance to be free.”