‘Tiger King’s Carole Baskin’s Home to be Searched by Private Investigator, Cadaver Dogs

Cadaver dogs will soon comb Tiger King’s Carole Baskin’s former Florida animal sanctuary as a well-respected private investigator doubles down in his attempts to solve her husband’s mysterious 1997 disappearance.

Baskins has long been a prime suspect in the supposed murder of her first husband, multi-millionaire Jack ‘Don’ Lewis. Joe exotic accused the big cat wrangler of murdering him and putting his body through a meat grinder during his Netflix series, and many believe he is correct.

Carole Baskins, of course, has maintained her innocence and claims her first husband fled to Costa Rica.

Don Lewis vanished in August 1997—not long after he filed for a restraining order against Baskins. At the time, he claimed that she had threatened to kill him.

Authorities legally declared Don Lewis dead in 2022, despite never finding a body.

Jim Rathmann, a former Secret Service agent and homicide detective, has been working on the case for years and is now planning on bringing cadaver dogs onto the property Baskins shared with Don Lewis to hopefully find proof of foul play.

Private Detective Believes ‘Foul Play’ Was Involved in Don Lewis’ Disappearance

Earlier this month, Baskins’ current husband, Howard, announced, per Deadline, that he and his wife were shutting down their sanctuary and sending their cats to a rescue in Arkansas. Their land has switched owners, and Rathmann is asking the buyers if he and a team can scour the property.

The PI acknowledges that fans and neighbors have always considered Carole Baskins the “prime suspect” in Don Lewis’ disappearance. So he’s hoping to either “prove or disprove these accusations and claims.”

“I would like to investigate the grounds of Big Cat Rescue,” Rathmann said, according to Daily Mail. ” I have worked with cadaver dogs in the past, who detect the scents of human remains as much as 20ft above water and can pick up on scents even after over twenty years since a death.”

Rathmann clarified that he is not accusing Carole of murder. Instead, he has many questions about Don’s disappearance. But no matter who is at fault, he does believe “there is definitely foul play involved.”

“An extensive investigation conducted by my team could help eliminate doubts or provide new evidence that could help bring Don’s family closure,” he continued. “Joe Exotic alleged that Don was buried on the property underneath a septic tank, which was installed after his disappearance. We do not know if that it’s true. But attempts to have that area dug up have been denied. It would be good to get on the property.”