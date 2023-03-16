‘Tiger King’s Joe Exotic Announces 2024 Presidential Bid From Prison

Despite currently being in prison while battling prostate cancer, Tiger King star Joe Exotic announced on Wednesday (March 15th) his 2024 Presidential campaign.

During a recent interview with TMZ, Exotic spoke about how he was planning to run for president as a Libertarian. He explained why he believes he could be the man for the job, despite being in prison. “People may think that this is a joke for me being sick and me running for office from here, but it’s not,” he explained. He also claims to be the first presidential candidate to potentially die in federal prison and says he has signed a do-not-resuscitate (DNR) order in the event he codes.

“I have some extremely major influencers that are my endorsers,” Joe Exotic continued. “And online news tabloids and everything else that’s backing me for this.”

The Tiger King subject previously ran as an independent candidate in the 2016 U.S. Presidential election and secured less than 1,000 votes. Along with discussing his 2024 Presidential bid, Exotic said that he walks two miles, as well as does “a couple hundred” push-ups and “several hundred” jumping jacks each day, to remain positive while struggling with depression.

Joe Exotic further explained that he hopes to be granted a new trial. This is due to “new evidence.” He hopes the latest information may help him to get out of prison. When discussing his plans for when he potentially gets out of prison, Exotic added he hopes to marry his fiancé, Seth Posey, and go on a music tour.

Joe Exotic Says ‘Tiger King’ Ruined His Life And He Has Forgiven Everyone, Including Carole Baskin

Meanwhile, Joe Exotic told TMZ that he believes that Tiger King is the worst thing that’s ever happened to him. He noted that the popular Netflix show made viewers believe that he attempted to kill Carole Baskin.

Exotic shared that all the content that was on Tiger King was actually for a separate project. That project happened years before Netflix released the series. He accused the producers of using his interview and everyone else in the series to create a “fake conspiracy” to kill Baskin. Joe alleged that what the producer did was all for TV ratings. He maintains he’s innocent and actually forgives everyone involved in the show, including his former enemy, Baskin.

He noted his rivalry with Baskin was about good business maneuvers. Which Exotic explained is common in the animal rescue industry. He added that both himself and Carole benefited from going after each other as well.

Joe Exotic was convicted in 2019 for nearly 20 federal charges of animal abuse and two counts of attempted murder-for-hire. He was sentenced to 22 years in prison. The man also had wildlife violations convictions for killing five tigers, selling tiger cubs, and falsifying records. Last year, his sentence was reduced by one year.