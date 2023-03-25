Tim Allen Calls Out ‘Crybabies’ on Social Media With New Website Idea

Comedian Tim Allen of Home Improvement and Last Man Standing fame is calling out “crybabies” in his latest Twitter post. Allen has an idea about a new website where it can make these “crybabies” “feel better.” He reportedly would call his website “Boo Hoo: What we Think is True.” His fans showed their support for creating such a site on Twitter.

How about a website just to make crybabies feel better. pic.twitter.com/T3fmHU1vvy — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) March 24, 2023

Allen is known for making social commentary his thing on Twitter. He recently had a post on the “freedom from tyranny of thought”: take the social media platform by storm. Allen’s full quote was as follows “Freedom from tyranny of thought, of single point of view, of emotional manipulation, of manipulation of truth. I remove my helmet of mirrors to see beyond myself as it is, not as others say it is.” He then added a William Faulkner quote: “We must be free not because we claim freedom, but because we practice it.”



Tim Allen Fans Share Their Thoughts About His Post

Twitter users let Allen know they appreciated his stance. One of them wrote, “Diversity of thought is the true diversity. Thank you, sir, for standing against the rising tide. Most of our careers aren’t threatened by speaking the truth. We know you’ve lost contracts and friends over holding fast to the truth. We thank you.” Fans also let Tim Allen know how much they appreciated him taking a somewhat unpopular opinion and bringing it to the light.

Meanwhile, at an Oscars watch party, Allen took some rare photos with his wife, Jane. He also took time to poke a little fun at the Oscars’ slap by Will Smith on Chris Rock’s face from 2022, “It’s not ok to come up on stage and hit a dude cause you don’t like the humor,” Allen posted on Twitter. “It’s not ok at a Comedy Club, concert hall or hosting some cheeseball award show. Chris Rock is a stand-up comedian and a standup guy who carried on. I think I would have run.”

When it comes to Home Improvement, at least one of the show’s stars says that Allen did not get enough credit. Patrick Richardson, who played Allen’s wife Jill on the ABC sitcom, made her comments in an interview with Fox News. “People don’t give Tim enough credit for the acting that he was doing,” Richardson said. “”He had never acted before. He was getting acting lessons on the side.” She also pointed out that Allen was a strong actor right out of the gate for the show.