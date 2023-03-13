Tim Allen Has Perfect Joke About Jimmy Kimmel Hosting the Oscars

Comedian and actor Tim Allen couldn’t resist poking fun at Jimmy Kimmel serving as host for the 2023 Academy Awards. The Toy Story actor took to Twitter and posted a stock photo of a boxer wearing protective headgear posed in a fighter’s stance. “Imagine Jimmy Kimmel in this. Just in case,” Allen joked alongside the image.

Of course, Tim Allen is having a lit bit of fun with last year’s infamous Oscar moment in which Chris Rock was slapped by Will Smith. Last year, the Home Improvement actor also weighed in on the incident. “It’s not ok to come up on stage and hit a dude cause you don’t like the humor,” he posted on Twitter at the time. “It’s not ok at a Comedy Club, concert hall or hosting some cheeseball award show. Chris Rock is a stand-up comedian and a standup guy who carried on. I think I would have run.”

Tim Allen wasn’t the only one cracking jokes about the Oscar slap

As Variety reported, Kimmel didn’t shy away from jokes about the slap. “We want you to have fun, and feel safe. Most importantly, we want me to feel safe,” Kimmel quipped to the audience. “So, we have strict policies in place. If anyone in this theater commits an act of violence at any point during the show, you will be awarded the Oscar for best actor. [You will be] permitted to give a 19-minute long speech. But seriously, the academy has a crisis team in place. If anything unpredictable or violent happens during the show, sit there and do absolutely nothing. Maybe even give the assailant a hug.”

“And if any of you get mad at a joke and decide you want to get jiggy with it — it’s not going to be easy,” Kimmel added. He then called out to some of the renowned fighters in attendance, including Michael B. Jordan’s Creed and Michelle Yeoh. As the ceremony drew closer to two hours, Kimmel joked again. “At this point in the show, it kind of makes you miss the slapping a little bit, right?”

The 2022 slap led to Will Smith resigning from the Academy

At the 2022 Oscars, Smith took drastic action while Rock was presenting the best documentary feature category. The situation arose after an ill-fated joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s recently diagnosed alopecia and her shaved head resulted in a slapping from Smith to Rock. After the slap, Smith regained his composure and began to bellow at Rock from his seat. “Keep my wife’s name out your f-ing mouth!” Smith stayed at the ceremony, captivated by his chance to win the best actor Oscar for his portrayal of King Richard. He ultimately walked away with the award in hand.

Just a few days after the Oscars ceremony, Smith tendered his resignation from the Academy in an official statement.“I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken.” Finally, after a few days of deliberation, the Academy declared their decision to revoke Smith’s membership and forbid him from attending any Oscar ceremony for 10 years.