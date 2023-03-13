Tim Allen Snaps Rare Pics With His Wife at Oscars Viewing Party: LOOK

Sunday night, Tim Allen and his wife Jane enjoyed an Oscars viewing party while humorously referencing Will Smith’s notorious slap. The Galaxy Quest star took to Twitter to poke fun at 2022’s infamous slap between Will Smith and Chris Rock. “[Out] to a Academy Award dinner and I wonder if tonight’s host will wear one of these?” With his tweet, he included an image of protective boxing headgear.

For the next decade, Smith has been officially barred from all Academy Awards-related events due to slapping Chris Rock while he was presenting an Oscar at the 2022 ceremony. In spite of this banishment, Smith is still eligible for nominations and awards – yet won’t be able to accept them in person. Despite Smith’s conduct, he accepted the Academy Award for Best Actor in recognition of his performance in King Richard. Afterwards, Smith took to Instagram to apologize profusely and express remorse.

Tim Allen and his wife Jane made a stunning couple at the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s viewing party, Fox News Reports. The actor was dressed in an all-black suit while his date wore a floor-length blue gown. Her hair was artfully curled and tucked behind one ear. She also had a dazzling diamond necklace paired with sparkling earrings as the perfect finishing touch.

Other celebrites joined Tim Allen and is wife at the viewing party

Emma Watson, Hilary Duff and other celebrity stars graced the Academy Awards viewing party with their presence. Showstopping in an off-the-shoulder black gown, 32-year old Watson looked impeccable. Meanwhile, 35 year old Duff posed for photos dressed to impress in a beautiful red neckline dress. Heidi Klum turned heads wearing her iconic yellow feathery dress. Brooke Shields opted for a sophisticated look donning an all-black sequined pantsuit.

Last night wasn’t the first time Allen weighed in on the 2022 Academy Awards slap incident. Last year, the Home Improvement actor also weighed in on the incident. “It’s not ok to come up on stage and hit a dude cause you don’t like the humor,” he posted on Twitter at the time. “It’s not ok at a Comedy Club, concert hall or hosting some cheeseball award show. Chris Rock is a stand-up comedian and a standup guy who carried on. I think I would have run.”

Just a few days after the 2022 Oscars ceremony, Smith tendered his resignation from the Academy in an official statement.“I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken.” Finally, after a few days of deliberation, the Academy declared their decision to revoke Smith’s membership and forbid him from attending any Oscar ceremony for 10 years.