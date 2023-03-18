Tim Allen’s ‘Freedom From Tyranny of Thought’ Post Gets Twitter Talking

Always ready to give his own personal opinions, Last Man Standing star Tim Allen’s latest tweet has Twitter users talking.

In his tweet, Allen declared there needs to be a “freedom of tyranny” of thought, single point of view, emotional manipulation, and manipulation of the truth. “I remove my helmet of mirrors to see beyond myself as it is,” Allen stated. “Not as others say it is.”

Tim Allen then quoted William Faulkner. “We must be free not because we claim freedom, but because we practice it.”

Freedom from tyranny of thought, of single point of view, of emotional manipulation, of manipulation of truth. I remove my helmet of mirrors to see beyond myself as it is, not as others say it is. pic.twitter.com/eOVPGvss5I — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) March 17, 2023

Of course, Allen’s tweet stirred up some other different opinions. “Diversity of thought is the true diversity,” one Twitter user stated. “Thank you, sir, for standing against the rising tide. Most of our careers aren’t threatened by speaking the truth. We know you’ve lost contracts and friends over holding fast to the truth. We thank you.”

Another Twitter user wrote, “We are living in an age where we are led to believe we can learn ‘the truth’ about anything from simply typing a few words in a search engine – we are growing exceedingly incapable of forming our own opinions… Scary how few [people] are still seeing reality is more than spoofed…”

Others went on to praise Allen’s tweet as being an unexpected thought provoking tweet.

Tim Allen Opens Up About the ‘State’ of the Comedy Industry

During a December 2022 interview with Fox News Digital, Tim Allen spoke about the comedy industry and the state it is in today. He also shared why he went into comedy in the first place.

“I got into this business because of my college attraction to Lenny Bruce,” Allen stated. “And eventually late college I saw Richard Pryor in concert and George Carlin. You never thought of what they were doing as infuriating people to make them laugh.”

However, Allen believes that comedians like Pryor, Carlin, and Bruce would not be able to tell their jokes in this day and age. “Nowadays, you know, I don’t think they would be allowed to say that. So that’s the saddest thing in the world to me. That everything is OK as long as I’m not being offended.”

Tim Allen further explained that instead of people not listening or walking away when offended by comedians, they take to social media and tear others up because they feel they are “tolerant.”

“Sometimes I find it so funny,” Allen continued speaking about comedy “tolerance” these days. “I’m a very tolerant person except for people that disagree with me.”

In regards to explaining his own jokes, Tim Allen said when it comes to comedy, the idea is to “exaggerate to clarify.” He then said he lies, to tell the truth. “That’s what comedy is about. You’re overextending yourself so that people go, ‘S—, that is weird.’”