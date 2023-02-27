Tim Allen’s ‘The Santa Clauses’ Season 2 Adds ‘Modern Family’ Star

Disney+ announced on Friday that Modern Family alum Eric Stonestreet is set to join Tim Allen‘s cast of The Santa Clauses season 2. Production is currently underway for the new season, The Wrap reports. The streamer announced that John Stonestreet will be taking on the role of Magnus Antas, aka Mad Santa, who seized power during the fourteenth century and is now plotting to defeat Scott Calvin (Allen) in order to restore his control of the North Pole.

Eric Stonestreet has had a long-lasting presence in the entertainment industry, but it wasn’t until he was cast as Cameron Tucker on Modern Family that his career truly flourished. He starred in all 11 seasons of the show and garnered two Primetime Emmy Awards for his work. His newest casting for The Santa Clauses adds another layer to his already impressive resume and will be only his third live-action role since Modern Family ended its run.

In terms of the storyline, it seems Tim Allen’s Scott Calvin is preparing his son to take over and potentially step into retirement. We were introduced to Kal Penn’s character Simon Choksi in Season 1 as a possible successor for Scott. However, he became the main antagonist instead. With this season comes another adversary by way of Mad Santa, as played by Stonestreet with Kessler playing Olga joining him on his mission against Christmas.

2023 is shaping up to be a big year for Tim Allen and Disney

After premiering in November 2022, the first season of Disney+’s The Santa Clauses clicked with viewers. It became one of its Top 5 most-watched original series. Unfortunately, no premiere date for Season 2 has been announced yet. However, it seems likely to drop for 2023’s Holiday season.

Meanwhile, it was recently announced that Tim Allen is set to reprise his role of Buzz Lightyear in Toy Story 5. Allen played the voice of Lightyear in four of five films featuring the fan-favorite character. He took to Twitter to say he’d be returning to play him once again. “See ya soon Woody, you are a sad strange little man and you have my pity,” the actor Tweeted. “And off we go to a number 5! To infinity and beyond!”

Pixar fans could barely contain their excitement at the news of a new installment in their beloved franchise. Especially since its iconic voice was coming back after an absence. In 2022, Pixar decided to take a bold new approach with the iconic hero Buzz Lightyear. This time not as a toy but rather as an intergalactic soldier in charge of his own spacecraft. They also recast the role with Captain America star, Chris Evans.

However, Lightyear failed to impress audiences at the box office. Its $51 million debut was a letdown compared to other Pixar films and its hefty production cost of $200 million.