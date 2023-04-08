Tim Allen’s Tweet About ‘Adults Becoming Children’ Sets Twitter Ablaze

Tim Allen is a man with many thoughts and opinions and he shares them with the world on a regular basis. Well, his latest comments on Twitter about “adults becoming children” has stirred the proverbial pot up. So, let’s take a look and see what Allen tweeted out on Saturday afternoon.

Leaks, whistleblowers, crybabies. Everything in a gummie. Adults becoming children, children expected to process adults themes. Lost sheep. No coherent sustained moral compass.

And that's just yesterday. — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) April 8, 2023

If you expected Twitter to be quiet after Allen’s comments, then you can just think again. Twitter exploded with people’s responses. One person wrote, “Adults themes? Of course, we don’t want kids to have to deal with school shootings, but you Republicans refuse to do anything to fix it. So, what other adult themes are you referring to?”

Another person said, “Looks like you’re playing ‘Nonsense Scrabble’.” Meanwhile, this person asks Allen for some clarification about his tweet. “When did it start to go wrong, Tim? Where specifically did it turn?” the person asks. “Can you pinpoint a period, year, shift, or era where you noticed things had become or were becoming really different? Tell me. Tell us all, please. I think you have that gift as a communicator and rarely come across as offensive.”

And this person has added a little biblical context to Allen’s comments. “That’s what happens when you replace the God of the Bible with the god of self.” Here’s another person with an idea as to where all of this might have gotten started. “End result of participation trophies.”

Allen Has A Suggestion Around How To Handle ‘Crybabies’

Allen recently went on a tear about “crybabies” and how bad it has gotten out in the world. His idea revolves around creating a new website for “crybabies.” He would call it “Boo hoo: What we think is true.” Much like his post from Saturday, there was a lot of support from people for his words.

Tim Allen had some thoughts about Jimmy Kimmel hosting the Oscars this year. The Home Improvement star said, “Imagine Jimmy Kimmel in this. Just in case.” Allen posted a picture of a man in a boxing headgear look. Of course, it’s a reference to last year’s Oscars when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock in the middle of the ceremonies.

So, do you remember the Chinese spy balloon hullabaloo here in the United States? Allen was at the ready for a quick joke about the situation. He wrote, “A close up photo provided by the Chinese assure the US the balloon spotted over Montana was merely a party favor that escaped durning the President XI nephews first commie party.”