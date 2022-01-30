‘TODAY’ Show Anchor Is Stepping Away From the Weekend Team

The Today Show’s weekend crew is saying goodbye to a team member as the morning show’s anchor and meteorologist Dylan Dreyer is stepping down from her weekend duties. This move was announced this weekend by the Today Show’s weekend hosts Morgan Radford and Peter Alexander. While reporting on some majorly snowy conditions in New York City, the cohosts shared that this would be Dylan Dreyer’s last day on the Today Show’s weekend news.

“It’s really bittersweet to step away,” Dreyer says of the decision to exit her weekend post at the Today Show.

“I want to say thank you to everyone at weekend Today who actually gave me a chance on the show,” the anchor and meteorologist adds.

Dreyer went on to note that she will miss the weekend team, however, the schedule was becoming a little too much for the mother of three.

“I really don’t want to step away but I don’t think I can do six days a week anymore,” Dreyer explains in her statement.

Dreyer Plans To Continue Her Weekday ‘Today Show’ Gig

While she is saying goodbye to her time on the Today Show’s weekend edition, the host will continue to appear on the morning show’s weekday episodes. Here, Dreyer will continue with her post as host of the Today Show’s third hour alongside Craig Melvin, Al Roker, and Sheinelle Jones.

“Weekend @todayshow is where it all began and I’m so grateful they took a chance on me!” Dreyer says in a Saturday morning tweet.

“Thank you @vanwinklehannah for putting a decade of memories into one spot,” the Today Show host continues. “I’ll miss Saturday Today but will continue to see you all on 3rd Hour Mon-Fri!”

Weekend @todayshow is where it all began and I’m so grateful they took a chance on me! Thank you @vanwinklehannah for putting a decade of memories into one spot. I’ll miss Saturday Today but will continue to see you all on 3rd Hour Mon-Fri! https://t.co/trq10iljTZ — Dylan Dreyer (@DylanDreyerNBC) January 29, 2022

Dreyer notes that she has decided on this move to spend more time with her three young children. Dreyer also mentions that she is looking forward to being able to “wake up at her own pace” on Saturdays now that she has retired from her weekend anchor gig. However, the mother admits, she knows her young kids will certainly keep her plenty busy on these weekend mornings.

“Even today as soon as I’m done here I’m probably going to make pancakes for the boys,” Dryer explains. “So it’s all about family time. These boys are my whole life.”

Dylan Dreyer And Her Husband Face Fertility Challenges

Dylan Dreyer and her husband Brian Fichera recently added to their brood when Dreyer gave birth six weeks early to their third son, Russell in September. Russell joined his parents and brothers four-year-old Calvin and one-year-old Oliver.

Over the years, Dreyer has been vocal about her struggles with secondary infertility, a condition that affects about 10% of couples. Secondary infertility leads to struggles conceiving in subsequent pregnancies. Dreyer has been candid with her experiences with the condition, sharing that she has been dealing with fertility issues since the birth of her first son, Calvin.