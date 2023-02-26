‘TODAY Show’s Hoda Kotb Sparks Concerns After Disappearing From Show

TODAY Show host Hoda Kotb went missing this week after not appearing on there and fans are concerned about her. But Kotb has been busy on her social media platforms. She has reportedly been posting some rather cryptic messages.



‘TODAY Show’ Host Hoda Kotb Keeps On Posting Cryptic Messages On Social Media

Another one popped up on Saturday (February 25). Kotb took to her Instagram feed to share an inspirational post. She shared a quote that read: “She’s magic, that one.” Kotb wrote in the caption, “Who pops into your mind? I know who is mine xo Happy Saturday xo.”

Fans of Hoda Kotb didn’t find the post inspiring. They were concerned about Kotb amid her weeklong absence from the TODAY Show. They took to the comment section to react. Fans want to know what’s really going on with Hoda these days, TV Shows Ace reports.

One fan wrote, “My Mother. An amazing woman who is an inspiration to me. Please tell us what is going on with you. Want to be able to support and lift you up!!!” Another fan said, “What’s going on? I leave for a week next thing I know, they say you n jenna are beefing. what’s going on”. And this fan wrote, “Missed you Hoda! Hopefully you were doing something that made you extremely happy!”

There’s No Word About Kotb’s Return To The Show Next Week

As of Saturday night, there is no word as to whether or not Kotb will be back on the TODAY Show on Monday morning.

Meanwhile, one of Kotb’s co-hosts, Jenna Bush Hager, is revealing why Kotb is “always yelling at people.” It all came to a head in a recent Today with Hoda and Jenna segment. Hager revealed that the person Kotb reminds her of most is her father, former President George W. Bush. “Hoda is the most disciplined,” Hager said. “You’re always early. You’re yelling at people to come on.”

In another moment involving both hosts, Hager was having trouble getting over Kotb’s swimsuit stunt. Both women were supposed to take part in a polar pluinge. Hager did while Kotb just ducked her head under cold water, then headed back to the comfort of her coat. The rather pathetic attempt from Kotb was remembered by Hager, who rolled her eyes at the audience.