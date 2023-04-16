Todd Chrisley’s Daughter Fires Back at ‘Inappropriate’ Comments About Dad’s Prison Stint

Todd Chrisley’s daughter Lindsie is speaking out after a fellow reality TV star offered some “inappropriate” information to the tabloids about Todd’s legal issues and ongoing prison stint.

Dance Moms alum Abby Lee Miller spoke exclusively with Entertainment Tonight last month and weighed in on Todd’s situation. The Chrisley Knows Best patriarch is currently serving a 12-year sentence for tax fraud.

Miller also had a prison stay after the IRS uncovered that she had been hiding income in a secret bank account. A plea deal gave her a year behind bars in 2017.

Miller told ET that Todd Chrisley is too “bougie” to handle being on the inside. She even went as far as saying, “he is not going to be able to handle, like, the soap and the towels.”

Miller also claimed that she and Todd shared some DMs, and she gave him advice before he began his sentence.

Lindsie Chrisley Says Abby Lee Miller Betrayed Todd

Lindsie spoke on the Miller’s interview during the latest episode of her Southern Tea podcast. And she admitted that she was conflicted about speaking on the matter. But ultimately, she decided to stand up for her father.

“I’m going to dub this stint as her most recent claim to fame,” she said. “And I don’t mean that in a petty way. And – it’s probably going to come across a little petty – but what she did, in my opinion, was very inappropriate. She aired what she claimed was private communications with my dad. And I feel like it’s inappropriate, unethical and frankly, just a betrayal.”

Lindsie went on to politely slam Millier for making the comments despite understanding what it’s like to be “in the business” and living under a microscope.

“I don’t believe she would have been brazen enough to do had my dad not currently been incarcerated,” she noted.

The 33-year-old also said that Miller should have an empathetic perspective about the situation if “she did, in fact, go to prison.” Lindie also speculated that Miller agreed to the interview to give herself extra attention because she has a new project coming out called Holiday Twist.

“My message to her is – and I truly do hope that it is received well and clearly – to just have some dignity,” she continued. “She knows as well as her team that everything on my family is currently being reported. Frankly, if someone in my family farted, it would be reported.”

“… for what it’s worth, I didn’t like her on Dance Moms anyway,” Lindsie added. “That’s me just being petty spaghetti.”