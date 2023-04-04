Todd Chrisley’s Daughter Reveals Her Dad Has ‘Made Great Friends’ in Prison, Is in a Better Place

Lindsie Chrisley, the daughter of Todd Chrisley, says that her father is doing well while he’s in the midst of a 12-year prison sentence. Lindsie talks about Todd during Wednesday’s episode of Thie Southern Tea podcast.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

“My last visit with my dad, I couldn’t stop telling him how great that he looked,” Lindsie Chrisley, 33, tells prison consultant Justin Paperny, who advised Todd and his wife Julie. “He looks very very good. I told him, I said, ‘Even your hair looks better, a little bit longer and a little bit grayer.’ His nails aren’t completely bitten off.”

Todd Chrisley’s Daughter Lindsie Says Father’s Mental State Is Good Right Now

In talking about Todd’s mental state, Lindsie says, “I know for sure that he is in such a better place. His spirits are great. He is really just embracing the process there and making the best of the process there with the people that are also there serving time with him,” Lindsie Chrisley explains. “He’s made great friends. He talks about his friends there.”

Paperny says that Todd, who turns 54 on Thursday, will “learn” from his fellow inmates while behind bars. Additionally, the prison consultant says the Chrisley family patriarch “should be in (a) better mood because reform has happened” and “more reform is coming.”

Todd and Julie, 50, were sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison for financial crimes. They reported to prison on Jan. 17, with Todd serving his sentence at Florida’s Federal Prison Camp Pensacola and Julie completing her seven-year sentence at Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky.

Lindsie Says Situation Has Brought Family Much Closer Together

The couple is currently in the process of appealing their case. Before the Chrisleys entered their respective prison facilities, Lindsie told PEOPLE how the family was banding together during the tough time.

“I think inevitably whenever you go through something hard, no matter what that may be, we’ve gone through divorce, the legal stuff, all of these things. I think that you gravitate towards what you know,” she said in December. “You band together and stand together when times do get tough. That is family.

“I do think in some ways it, for sure, has brought us closer together,” she added. “But I would’ve wished that it would’ve been for other reasons and not this.”

Meanwhile, Lindsie’s sister Savannah talked about her “really weird” visit with Todd recently. One thing that caught Savannah by surprise was seeing her father with grey hair. “I will say it’s really weird seeing him with grey hair,” Savannah Chrisley said. “So weird… Oh, my gosh.”