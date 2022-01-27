Tom Bergeron Compares Bob Saget’s Death to John Ritter’s Passing

Tom Bergeron was one of many people that Bob Saget’s presence touched. One of Bob Saget’s most popular roles was as the host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos”(AFHV) from 1989-1997. After bringing laughter into family homes for so many years, Saget left his position as host. There were a few brief hosts after him, until Tom Bergeron came along. Bergeron hosted the show from 2001 to 2015, keeping Saget’s legacy alive. Bergeron is also known for his former hosting duties on “Dancing With the Stars,” and it turns out he had quite the friendship with Saget.

When Bergeron learned that Bob Saget had passed away, it immediately reminded him of a similar experience he had when he lost his friend, John Ritter. When Ritter passed away in 2003, he found out through a third party – and the same thing happened to him with Saget’s death when Bergeron got a text from a friend breaking the news.

Tom Bergeron Found Out About Bob Saget’s Death Via Text

“I think she said something like, ‘Just heard about Bob, I am so sorry,’ and it reminded me of years ago when I got the news John Ritter had died. Also, a friend, also a shock,” Bergeron recalled in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “And just that feeling of every nerve ending suddenly coming alive and then it was just a matter of trying to find out more information and responding as best I could to friends texting to see if it was true … The morning after, I am still in disbelief.”

Bergeron also looked back on when he was able to get Bob Saget to come hang out for the 20th anniversary of AFHV.

“A couple years prior to that, when the video show was having its 20th anniversary, I said to Vin Di Bona, the executive producer, I said, ‘We have to get Bob for that.’ So we were already friends at that point and I have to admit, I really worked him hard,” he shared.

Saget Showed Up For An Important Anniversary Thanks To Bergeron

He later added, “He was still somewhat hesitant and he had a sitcom on ABC briefly … and the network asked if I would do promos with Bob, which I was happy to do but I figured here’s my attempt to blackmail him. So I said, ‘All right, Bobby, I will do the promos but you’ve got to do the 20th anniversary special with me,’ and he finally relented and it turned out to be just a wonderful episode that the team titled ‘The Summit With Saget.’”

He continues, “And I told Bob, I said, ‘Listen, look. You just do whatever you do. I will get us to the videos, I will get us to the commercial breaks.’ If you see that show, you see me just laughing, just spending the hour just enjoying that lovable lunatic that he was.”

AFHV says they will honor Bob Saget every week for the remainder of their current season.