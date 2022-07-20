Tom Cruise Reportedly Could Take Home Over $100 Million From ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Given Top Gun: Maverick‘s global success — pulling in nearly $1.2 billion in ticket sales so far — it’s no surprise Tom Cruise could bring home a massive paycheck. As the film edges nearer that $1.2 billion mark, the Hollywood icon may, reportedly, earn $100 million in total, a combination of total ticket sales and salary. That also allows for earnings from whenever the big screen star decides to allow Top Gun: Maverick to debut on streaming platforms such as Paramount Plus.

In speaking about Top Gun: Maverick and its protagonist’s massive payday, one studio executive said, “I would never bet against Tom Cruise.”

Variety reports part of that is due to the fact that Cruise is especially skilled at promoting his films worldwide. The executive continued, “Most actors aren’t worth what you pay them, but Cruise and maybe Dwayne Johnson justify their salaries.”

In Dwayne Johnson’s case, just take a look at Netflix‘s massively successful film Red Notice. Starring the former WWE champ as well as Hollywood celebrity Ryan Reynolds, the hit film premiered in November 2021. Red Notice quickly became the streaming platform’s most watched film in its history. Altogether, the movie had a $200 million budget, with CBR reporting that, if the Netflix original had premiered in theaters at $10 per ticket, it theoretically could have earned $1.39 billion. As such, Red Notice would have surpassed major projects including Marvel’s Black Panther and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2.

Similarly, the budget for Top Gun: Maverick topped at $170 million. Meanwhile, earnings have nearly reached $1.2 billion. So, as previously mentioned, Tom Cruise sure delivered when it came to the long-awaited sequel.

Tom Cruise’s ‘Top Gun’ Sequel Approaches Top 10 List of All-Time Highest Grossing Films

Top Gun: Maverick is not just raking in the dough, but it’s also breaking records left and right. In less than two months, Tom Cruise’s hit sequel has already surpassed earnings that Paramount Pictures saw with the original release of the 1997 classic, Titanic.

Rising above the historical drama’s initial release revenue of $600.788 million at $601.919, the movie starring Miles Teller and Tom Cruise is also on its way to becoming one of the Top 10 highest-grossing films of all time.

Overall, Tom Cruise’s Top Gun sequel has acquired $609 million in gross ticket sales. And, following last week, Top Gun: Maverick drew in another $11.7 million. Give the Paramount-produced film another week or so, and Tom Cruise could easily surpass the $620 million Star Wars: The Last Jedi saw during its release.

Additionally, there’s a good chance Top Gun: Maverick could rival yet another massive box office success: Marvel’s The Avengers. With The Avengers ranked in 9th place at $623 million, Top Gun: Maverick has just a few million to go before displacing some of the highest-grossing films of all time.