Tom Cruise Lands Private Jet in England With Black Smoke Billowing From Aircraft

Tom Cruise is known for doing many of his own heart-racing stunts. But he came face to face with a real-life dramatic situation when a plane he was riding landed with a smoking engine.

Onlookers caught sight of a private jet that had just come down at a British airport. Black smoke billowed from the aircraft as firefighters came to investigate. Once the situation came under control, the Hollywood megastar emerged from the plane in surprisingly good spirits.

Details are still scarce, but Cruise only briefly stayed at the airport before being whisked away on a helicopter with two female passengers. Despite the close call with the real-life Mission: Impossible scenario, Cruise was all smiles with people at the airport who approached him and engaged him in conversation.

We don’t know what caused the malfunction or what Cruise is up to England. But we’re glad the plane landed safely.

Tom Cruise is Still Flying High

It’ll take more than a malfunctioning plane to take down Tom Cruise, apparently. The actor is still flying high off the success of his latest film, Top Gun: Maverick. Just last weekend, the blockbuster phenomenon became the fifth highest-grossing film in the history of the domestic box office.

Over Labor Day weekend, the film topped the box office more than three months after its initial release. Even though the film is now available to watch at home, audiences still can’t stop going to see the airforce adventures on the big screen.

The film’s director Joseph Kosinski spoke to Forbes about what has drawn the audiences in so effectively. He attributes part of the success to shooting as much of the film’s action for real as possible.

“There was also the idea of figuring out a way to shoot this film practically,” Kosinski said. “[Cruise] had done aerial sequences in other films for years. I had been working in aerial sequences in films, including one with him called Oblivion, trying to find different ways to shoot them, cover them, and make them exciting.”

“It just felt like the right time because the technology reached a point where we thought we might be able to pull off shooting this film for real,” Kosinski continued. “I think he ultimately thought that if not now, then when? We all held hands and jumped in back in 2017 and here we are five years later. We made it through the other side.”

Audiences have responded in kind and have made Top Gun: Maverick the movie of the summer. So far, the film has raked in more than $1.4 billion dollars at the worldwide box office.

Cruise’s next adventure comes to theaters next year with Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. The next installment of the spy series drops on July 14th, 2023.