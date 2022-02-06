Tom Cruise Once Revealed a Lesson Paul Newman Taught Him

Yes, Tom Cruise once shared the big screen with Oscar-winning actor Paul Newman. In fact, Newman happened to teach Cruise a lesson.

Both actors appeared in the movie The Color of Money. If you remember, then it was a continuance of the story Newman was in years earlier as “Fast Eddie” Felson in The Hustler.

What was this lesson that Tom Cruise learned from the wily Newman? We get some help about that with an article from SlashFilm. The Color of Money was directed by Martin Scorsese.

Tom Cruise Remembers Lesson From Cold Day In Chicago

Cruise learned this lesson the hard way while shooting the movie early in 1986. Newman would one-up the then-young actor and teach him something, too.

He talked about this while being a guest on the popular BBC talk show The Graham Norton Show. This was something that Tom Cruise would never, ever forget. They were shooting scenes in Chicago in January, when it’s usually quite cold and snowing a lot.

“I was like, ‘I’m gonna have a leather jacket and t-shirt. I’m gonna have my hair blown back. It’s guaranteed up to 90 miles an hour,'” he said. “And there I am in January, and I’m shooting this scene. And I remember in the script, it was like outside. I didn’t think about it.”

Tom Cruise continues and tells Norton that “it’s so cold I can’t even speak.

Actor Recalls Seeing Oscar Winner In Car With Heater On

“I’m in between takes, and [Newman] is in a car, and I’m running to this area,” the Mission: Impossible actor continues. “They’re trying to thaw [me]. Newman’s like, ‘Where’s the kid? Where’s the kid?’ So finally, I have this scene where he’s in the car, and I’m next to him.

“I look in, and I’m like, ‘What?'” Cruise said. “He had the warm coat. He had the heater in there. It was an electric heater, OK? … He looked at me, and he’s like, ‘T-shirt? You tried your wardrobe on in the summer, didn’t you?’

“I was like, ‘Yes, sir. I did,'” he remembers telling Newman. “He’s like, ‘Watch and learn, kid. Watch and learn.’ I never forgot it. I literally never forgot it.”

Well, Tom Cruise probably will not forget as he was with Pau Newman and Martin Scorsese at the time. You better believe, though, that the actor is going to be thinking about the weather from now on when he’s filming. The actor does take his work seriously, of course, so going on movie sets for roles like his Mission: Impossible films gives him a chance to reflect. He can reflect on the lessons learned from a guy who shared the movie screen with other talented actors, too.