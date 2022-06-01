Tom Cruise Reacts to ‘Top Gun: Maverick’s Record-Breaking Box Office Success

Hollywood legend Tom Cruise has reacted to the record-breaking success of his latest film, “Top Gun: Maverick,” which hit theaters on Memorial Day weekend.

The sequel, 36 years in the making, earned an estimated $156 million in its four-day debut. “Top Gun: Maverick” earned the highest Memorial Day weekend opening of all time, and it marked Tom Cruise’s biggest opening ever. In his 40-year career, this film is his first opening weekend to surpass $100 million.

Per CNN, the long-awaited sequel also became the third-biggest debut of 2022. Only Marvel’s “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” and Warner Bros.’ “The Batman” earned more in their openings weekends.

Once “Top Gun: Maverick” star Tom Cruise heard the good news, he quickly took to Twitter to express his gratitude. The movie star kept his message short and sweet, but heartfelt.

“Thank you to everyone who saw #TopGun: Maverick and helped make it a historic opening weekend,” Cruise wrote on Twitter earlier.

Thank you to everyone who saw #TopGun: Maverick and helped make it a historic opening weekend. — Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) May 31, 2022

After several pandemic delays and a three-decade lag since the original film, it must feel satisfying for Tom Cruise to see “Top Gun: Maverick” perform so well. And he’s not the only one who’s proud of the performance.

Executives and Critics Praise New Tom Cruise Film ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Chris Aronson, Paramount’s president of domestic distribution, raved about “Top Gun: Maverick” and Tom Cruise’s success this weekend.

“These results are ridiculously, over-the-top fantastic,” Aronson said. “I’m happy for everyone. I’m happy for the company, for Tom, for the filmmakers.”

The film first debuted at the 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival, before hitting theaters on May 27. At the festival, it received a five-minute standing ovation from the viewers. Aronson wasn’t surprised by the positive reaction.

“The feeling you get when you watch this film with an audience, it’s pretty special,” Aronson said, per The New York Post. “The first big screening we had, there was spontaneous applause during the movie.”

The Paramount president even commented on the fact that “Top Gun: Maverick” earned the third-biggest debut this year. He was happy to see it stand out among the immensely popular Marvel and DC films.

“Superhero movies aren’t for everybody. This movie is for everyone and that’s what sets it apart,” Aronson said. “The theatrical exhibition business has challenges ahead of it, but this is a shot in the arm for that.”

IMAX CEO Richard Gelfond knows all about the struggles movie theaters have faced. But he has a message for those who think streaming will be the only way to watch films in the future.

“If you thought movies were dead, go see Top Gun: Maverick, and then let me know what you think,” Gelfond said, per The Hollywood Reporter. “This film heralds the return of the summer blockbuster and is a catalyst that will accelerate demand for moviegoing like an F-18 breaking the sound barrier.”