Tom Cruise Speaks Out in Rare Post After ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Surpasses $1B Mark at Box Office

Maverick himself has spoken. Tom Cruise took to Twitter for only the second time since “Top Gun: Maverick” debuted to thank fans for their support after the film crossed $1 billion in ticket sales.

It’s been a rough year for movie theaters and film creators since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down most theaters. But now, the success of “Top Gun: Maverick” has shown that people are ready to see these blockbusters on the big screen.

In just 31 days, Tom Cruise’s latest film has earned over $1 billion globally, making it only the second pandemic film to do so. In order to thank fans and celebrate this success for the movie industry, Cruise broke his recent silence on Twitter.

“To all the films in release, to all the studios, and to all the exhibitors: congratulations. To the audience: thank you for venturing out and allowing us to entertain you. See you at the movies,” Cruise wrote earlier today.

To all the films in release, to all the studios, and to all the exhibitors: congratulations. To the audience: thank you for venturing out and allowing us to entertain you.



See you at the movies. — Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) June 27, 2022

For the past five weeks, “Top Gun: Maverick” has continued to perform well at the box office, dropping in weekly sales by extraordinarily small amounts. This past weekend, it almost beat out Baz Luhrmann’s new biopic “Elvis” for the highest-grossing movie of the weekend. “Elvis” won out by just $1 million in ticket sales, per Variety.

But “Top Gun: Maverick” has already done a phenomenal job of setting new records for Cruise. Not to mention the movie industry as a whole. It’s Cruise’s highest-grossing film to date, his first film to reach over $1 billion, and his largest domestic release. The sequel to the 1986 film has become the highest-grossing film of the year. It beat out favored titles like Marvel’s “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” and Warner Bros.’ “The Batman.”

We’ll see if “Maverick” holds up in the coming weeks, though, when it faces some tough, new competition in theaters.

Will ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Hold Out Against Universal and Marvel Films?

So far, “Top Gun: Maverick” has held up surprisingly well in theaters, despite facing off against heavy hitters like “Jurassic World: Dominion” for the past few weekends. While the final “Jurassic” film has performed well since its debut, the Tom Cruise film has also held steady. Even after the dino film took over most IMAX theaters.

But now, in the coming weeks, “Maverick” has some new competition. Universal Pictures and Illumination’s “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” promises to bring in tons of families and comedy-lovers to the theaters. It will hit a demographic that “Top Gun: Maverick” might struggle with.

“Minions” debuts this coming weekend, July 1, while one week later another Marvel film threatens the top spot. “Thor: Love and Thunder” stars Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, Chris Pratt, Christian Bale, Bradley Cooper, Russel Crowe, and more. With that much stacked star power, and Marvel’s tendency to draw in superhero fans, it could be the beginning of the end for “Top Gun: Maverick” and its untouched success.