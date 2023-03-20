Tom Cruise Thwarted By Polar Bears While Scouting Locations for Next ‘Mission: Impossible’

In a battle with polar bears, it looks like action movie actor Tom Cruise has lost in his attempt to secure a landing spot for filming. Producers for the latest Mission: Impossible movie dropped an attempt on Friday to get permission for helicopters to land on Svalbard. It is a protected Arctic archipelago just about halfway between Norway and the north pole. Polar bears happen to outnumber people there.

The makers of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two wanted to challenge the Svalbard governor’s decision to deny them landing permits for the shoot. Local authorities refused permission for the 40-odd helicopter landings on various sites requested by PolarX, the production company involved. They cited concerns over disturbing wildlife.

Public broadcaster NRK indicated that filming some scenes started in Svalbard this week. Crews were in place and the vessel PolarXplorer, which has been chartered for the production, docked in Longyearbyen. That’s the archipelago’s de facto capital.

Tom Cruise Did Not Talk About Svalbard Matter With Press

Tom Cruise, pictured on the streets of Longyearbyen on Thursday, declined to discuss the matter with the local paper, Svalbardposten. He only said, “It’s wonderful to be here.”

By Friday, the production company had abandoned its attempt to get Norway’s environment agency to overturn the governor’s decision. “We were just informed that the film production team just dropped the complaint to our agency on this matter,” an agency spokesperson said. “The production company said they had other solutions. We’re not dealing with the complaint now because they have dropped it. They wanted our agency to overturn the governor’s decision but they have dropped the complaint to us. So I don’t know what kind of solutions they have found.”

A spokesperson for PolarX declined to comment on the matter, citing a general production non-disclosure agreement. According to a letter sent by the production company’s lawyers, obtained by Svalbardpsten, a way out of the impasse was reached.

Alternative Solutions Reached To Avoid Having To Deal With A Complaint

“While a complaint to the Norwegian environment agency was deemed necessary due to the significant time pressure, the production has continuously worked on alternative solutions to meet the governor’s concerns,” the letter said. “This work has been successful, and the parties no longer see a need to maintain the complaint.”

Meanwhile, local media reported that the decision was based on section 73 of the Svalbard Environment Act, The Guardian reports.

Svalbard, which has a human population of 2,700, is a haven for a wide variety of species. It nicludes arctic foxes, bearded seals, walruses, and Svalbard reindeer. Additionally, there are five species of seals, 12 species of whales, and about 3,000 polar bears.