Tom Cruise’s ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Becomes Highest-Grossing Film of 2022, 18 Days After Release

Before premiering in theaters over the Memorial Day weekend, film critics posited that Tom Cruise’s Top Gun sequel Top Gun: Maverick would see massive success. However, they couldn’t be sure just how much success the new movie would experience until it debuted on Friday, May 27th. Now, though, just 18 days after its release, Top Gun: Maverick has broken box office record after box office record. In addition, the film sequel has reached all-new heights, officially becoming the highest-grossing film of 2022.

More specifically, The Hollywood Reporter states Top Gun: Maverick has skyrocketed past $400 million in ticket sales. In addition, the sequel has become the No. 2 film to arise out of the pandemic era, trailing behind Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, which reached $573 million. Additionally, the outlet states Tom Cruise’s long-awaited sequel is “by far” the most successful outside of the superhero genre.

Following its third box office weekend, Top Gun: Maverick has set other records. After a monumental opening weekend, the film’s third weekend in theaters drew $51.9 million in sales. Altogether, it made the Tom Cruise film the fifth-biggest gross for any movie in its third week. In this category, Top Gun: Maverick is topped by Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Black Panther, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Ahead of its fourth weekend in theaters, experts predict Top Gun: Maverick could potentially achieve $500 million domestically and a massive $1 billion globally.

Will There Be Another ‘Top Gun’ After ‘Maverick’?

Given the ongoing success of Tom Cruise’s Top Gun sequel, we can’t bear to think the iconic American classic wouldn’t see a third installment. That said, it did take Cruise about several decades to finally move forward with a sequel to the 1986 classic. So, even if there was to be a third installment of the beloved film, production likely wouldn’t begin for quite a while.

Fortunately, though, as Top Gun: Maverick continues to reach new box office heights, Paramount’s president, Brian Robbins, has, at least, shared a little information about the timeline regarding a potential Top Gun 3. Although readers might not be happy with his response.

During an interview with Variety, Robbins said, “Let’s see where we are 35 years from now. I don’t want to speculate. This is an incredible run. The sky is the limit for this movie.”

Moreover, Top Gun: Maverick has been in the making for more than a decade. So, when it comes to any future sequels, fans shouldn’t expect writers, nor the film’s star, to rush into an all-new storyline just yet.

That said, Robbins did tease that other franchises have upcoming sequels in the works. Several include Mission: Impossible, Transformers, A Quiet Place, and Star Trek.