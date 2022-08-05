Tom Cruise’s ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Just Got the Best Review of the Year From Quentin Tarantino

Since its release, Top Gun: Maverick stunned moviegoers with the level of dedication Tom Cruise and his fellow actors showcased. Not only that but the film earned over $1.3 billion at the worldwide box office. Considered to be the best summer blockbuster this year, it appears that iconic director Quentin Tarantino is among those who can’t get enough of Top Gun: Maverick and Tom Cruise.

Always known for his stylized filmmaking and quick wit with dialogue, Quentin Tarantino recently visited the ReelBlend podcast to share his thoughts on Hollywood and his mark on the industry. But having a simple love for the cinema, Tarantino took a detour to speak on Top Gun: Maverick and how the film was a “true cinematic spectacle” that honored the late director Tony Scott, who helmed the first Top Gun.

Not only admiring Tony Scott, but Quentin Tarantino wrote True Romance, which ended up directed by Scott. As for his review on Top Gun: Maverick, “I f-cking love ‘Top Gun: Maverick.’ I thought it was fantastic. I saw it at the theaters. That and [Steven] Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’ both provided a true cinematic spectacle, the kind that I’d almost thought that I wasn’t going to see anymore. It was fantastic.”

Quentin Tarantino’s Love For Tony Scott

Being sure to not leave Tony Scott out, Quentin Tarantino added, “There was just this lovely, lovely aspect because I love both Tony Scott’s cinema so much, and I love Tony so much that that’s as close as we’re ever going to get to seeing one more Tony Scott movie. [Director Joseph Kosinski] did a great job. The respect and the love of Tony was in every frame. It was almost in every decision. It was consciously right there, but in this really cool way that was really respectful. And I think it was in every decision Tom [Cruise] made on the film.”

The only problem Quentin Tarantino appeared to have with the movie stemmed from the reunion between Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer. He suggested the scene was “too cheap,” but quickly noted, “But it absolutely works. It’s a bit like Charlie Chaplin dying on stage for the last scene of ‘Limelight’… but it f-cking works. You’re waiting for it and the f-cking scene delivers.”

The Greatest Film Ever Made

Moving past Top Gun: Maverick, Quentin Tarantino discussed the film he believed to top the list of greatest movies ever made. Among all the candidates, the director awarded the crown to Jaws. “Maybe not the greatest film. But it’s the greatest movie ever made. And then there are other movies that can get in its rarefied air. But as far as a movie, there’s no making it better than ‘Jaws.’ There’s no ‘better’ than ‘Jaws.’ It is the best movie ever made. And it shows how badly timed most movies made before ‘Jaws’ were.”