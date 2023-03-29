Tom Hanks and Bryan Cranston Serve Up 1950s Nostalgia in New ‘Asteroid City’ Trailer

Focus Features has released a new trailer for Tom Hanks and Bryan Cranston’s upcoming 1950s set comedy Asteroid City. Set in 1950s America, director Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City follows a desert town as it is turned upside down by the dazzling events of a Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention.

In the mid-1950s, Asteroid City follows a widower (Jason Schwartzman) as he takes his four children on an arduous road trip to their grandfather’s (Tom Hanks). As they embark on this journey, tragedy strikes when their car suddenly malfunctions. Though everyone is impatient about having to delay their journey in Asteroid City for car repairs, Woodrow (Jake Ryan), the widower’s son finds delight in the town hosting its annual Junior Stargazer competition. The movie trailer gives viewers a sneak peek of how this family will now be enmeshed with all that is occurring around them.

While the annual stargazing competition continues to captivate its residents, Asteroid City’s inhabitants remain abuzz with mysterious seismic activity and rumors that aliens may be among them. On top of it all, sightings of a notable celebrity (Scarlett Johansson) have only amplified their stirrings—keeping everyone in a continuous state of anticipation.

In addition to Hanks, the movie also features Margot Robbie, Hong Chau, and Scarlett Johansson in the main parts. Variety reports that the supporting cast is stacked with notable actors. These include Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Ed Norton, Steve Carell, Willem Dafoe, Jeff Goldblum, and Rita Wilson.

Tom Hank’s ‘Asteroid City’ is set to debut at Cannes

From Fantastic Mr. Fox to the soon-to-be-released Netflix project, The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, Wes Anderson has been continuously adding his unique touch and creativity to an extensive list of acclaimed works such as Isle of Dogs and Grand Budapest Hotel. Asteroid City will make its debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival before hitting limited theaters on June 16th. A wider release is planned for June 23.

Anderson and Roman Coppola, who have collaborated on multiple projects are the screenwriters behind Asteroid City. Furthermore, it was produced by Jeremy Dawson and Steven Rales in collaboration with John Peet and Octavia Peissel. Lastly, Christoph Fisser and Henning Molfenter were executive producers for this project.

Meanwhile, Tom Hanks and Robin Wright are set to reunite for the first time since 1994’s Forrest Gump. However, it will be like no time has passed at all. Hanks (66) and Wright (56) will be digitally de-aged as they reunite with director Robert Zemeckis for Here.

Paul Bettany and Yellowstone‘s Kelly Reilly join Hanks and Wright in the adaptation of Richard McGuire’s comic. The unique story follows a single geographic location in New England. We see how it changes from wilderness to home. Different couples and families occupy the space as it evolves over time. The film is set to drop next year, Variety reports.