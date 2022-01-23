Tom Hanks Endorsing Presidential Administration Was Predicted Years Ago By ‘The Simpsons’

“Simpsons” fans have picked up on actor Tom Hanks’ recent Presidential Administration endorsement video as another show prediction coming to life.

The Hanks-narrated video came before President Joe Biden’s recent press conference. Deadline reported on the similarity.

Biden is just over a year into his four-year term as president.

“The Simpsons” clip comes from the 2007 comedy adventure movie. A cartoon version of the famous actor talks to an audience in it. Hanks, who also used his voice in the clip, introduces himself. He goes on to say, “The U.S. government has lost its credibility, so it’s borrowing some of mine.”

Over the 20-plus seasons of the Fox show, “The Simpsons” have “predicted” scandals, viruses, and deaths while trying to be funny and sticking to the show’s comedic roots.

Social Media Picks Up On ‘Simpsons’ Prediction

Texas senator Ted Cruz pointed out the similarity in a Tweet, joking, “Simpsons did it.”

Years before, the animated series predicted the congressman’s vacation error in another well-known storyline. The New Zealand website Stuff picked up on Cruz’s escape to Cancun last year as his home state experienced a winter freeze. During a crisis, the show’s mayor Quimby tried to disguise that he’d abandoned Springfield, the Simpsons’ hometown, for the Caribbean.

The Hanks video’s purpose intended to highlight Biden’s first-year triumphs.

Animated Show A Predictor Of Many Things

Over the years, the Fox animated show has predicted many things. Do any Google search for Simpsons and future predictions, and you’ll come away with a variety of news articles.

One prediction example came with former President Donald Trump’s presidential run. When Trump announced his intention to run for the American presidency on June 16, 2015, The Guardian newspaper reported that he and his family used an elevator. Trump “slowly descended a golden escalator to the basement of his eponymous New York tower, he clambered on to a makeshift stage and began his announcement speech,” the newspaper reported.

The U.S. Sun website reported on the Trump elevator scene. The show correctly predicted Trump would be president during a 2000 episode, showing the man descending an escalator then too.

Another eerie prediction included an episode where Lisa Simpson holds a magazine cover with the New York City skyline. The magazine shows a $9 cost next to the former World Trade Center Twin Towers in the “The City of New York vs Homer Simpson” episode from 1997. Many theorists have thought the magazine was a forewarning to the 2001 terror attacks.