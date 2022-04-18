Tom Selleck Never Dreamed About a Hollywood Career: Here’s How It Came to Be

Today, we know Tom Selleck for his career as an award-winning actor, which includes iconic roles such as Thomas Magnum in the Magnum, P.I. series and Frank Reagan in Blue Bloods. Back in the ’60s, however, Tom Selleck not only hadn’t yet found his calling, but he had dreams of being a sports star, not an actor.

In fact, by the time he found fame with Magnum P.I., he was well into his 30s. So, how did he go from college baseball player to world-famous actor? According to Tom Selleck, it was pure chance.

“Just by accident,” Selleck said. “I was at University of Southern California studying business administration. I had never thought of doing a play or…anything, really. If I had fantasies, they were about baseball. But I think just growing up in town, you know, it’s where the business is and people said, ‘You’d be a good type for commercials.'”

In an effort to earn some extra cash, Tom Selleck took a stab at commercial acting. “I went to a commercial agent because I heard you could make a lot of money doing commercials,” Selleck said. “Eventually, though, I got offered a contract at FOX through meeting a few people and they had their old studio system there, which was the last of that ’30s and ’40s studio systems. I got about 35 bucks a week but I got subsidized to study there.”

Selleck thought he had found a path to Hollywood, but his commercial acting career didn’t last long. “And then they dropped me,” he continued with a laugh. “After about two years. And I went in the army for six months, came out, and they dropped me. They gave me my job back but … things weren’t happening.”

Through hard work and determination, however, Tom Selleck eventually ended up right where he belonged. “And I studied, decided I liked it, and started studying a lot on my own,” Selleck concluded. “Then the rest is just history. I mean, within 15 years I had a series.”

‘Blue Bloods’ Showrunner Claims Series Wouldn’t Work Without Tom Selleck

Tom Selleck might have gotten a later start in his acting career than most, but he made up for lost time with multiple unforgettable roles, the most recent of which his run as Frank Reagan in the police procedural drama, Blue Bloods. His character is so important to the show, Blue Bloods showrunner went as far as to say that the series wouldn’t work without him.

In an interview with PopCulture.com, showrunner Kevin Wade explained that Tom Selleck is both actor and creative force behind the beloved police commissioner character. According to Wade, Tom Selleck is the “center of gravity” for Blue Bloods and a major reason for the enduring success of the show.

And when he’s working on a new episode, he never does so without the help of Selleck. “I’d go to him and say, ‘We want to do this. We want to do this kind of story,’ Wade said of utilizing Selleck’s creativity. “Or ‘Have you come up against this kind of character?’ And we talk about it, and eventually, we do it.”