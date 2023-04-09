Tom Selleck’s Suped Up 1953 Dodge Power Wagon is Up For Auction: Can You Afford It?

Blue Bloods star Tom Selleck is putting his 1953 Dodge Power Wagon up for auction at a rather eye-catching figure. The truck could fetch around $111,789 when it goes under the hammer. Bidders will be clamoring to ensure that they drive away with this ultra-rare truck.

While young motorists might not be aware of who Tom Selleck is, he was a top draw on TV in the 1980s. That’s when he played private investigator Thomas Magnum. On the show, Magnum drove a Ferrari 308 GTS – in Rosso Corsa red.

Tom Selleck Truck Originally Was Meant To Be More Of A Workhorse For Him

The Dodge truck was originally meant to be more of a workhorse than a car to drive around town in. The huge 1953 pick-up was restored and customized for Selleck so he could use it on his 65-acre ranch, The Sun reports.

It comes equipped with original features such as a winch and a water pump. A rifle rack was fitted in the rear of the cab. The truck is still powered by the original 2.3-liter inline-six petrol engine. It’s only covered a little over 19,000 miles.

There is identification together, along with ownership documentation that should reveal how long Tom Selleck was in possession of his monster truck. The Power Wagon will go to the highest bid on the day, which means buyers could bag a bargain at the Palm Beach auction in mid-April.

Selleck And His Co-Stars On ‘Blue Bloods’ Took Sizable Pay Cut

Meanwhile, in some current Blue Bloods news, it looks like Selleck and the fine cast of the show took a pretty big pay cut to get its 14th season on the air. A number of other CBS shows received renewal news but Blue Bloods was delayed a little bit. The reason was that the show was in salary negotiations with the network. Ultimately, a 25 percent pay cut was settled on for the show and its cast. When the cast made its decision, they also took into account other people who worked on Bliue Bloods. Thanks to the salary cut, those co-workers could stay on board.

Donnie Wahlberg, who plays Detective Danny Reagan on the show, says he loves to hear Selleck say a specific phrase. What is it? “Love hearing Tom Selleck say ‘stay tuned for scenes from our next episode’,” Wahlberg tweeted. “It means we get to all join up and do this together again next week!” Selleck says this phrase at the end of his show’s episodes.