Tom Sizemore, ‘Saving Private Ryan’ Star, in Critical Condition After Brain Aneurysm: Report

Tom Sizemore, who is best known for his role in Saving Private Ryan, is currently in critical condition after being diagnosed with a brain aneurysm.

Sizemore’s manager Charles Lago told TMZ that the actor was hanging out in his Los Angeles home around 2 a.m. on Saturday (February 18th) when he suffered a brain aneurysm and collapsed. Someone discovered Sizemore and quickly called 9-1-1 for assistance. First responders took him to a nearby hospital where he is listed as in critical condition. He is also in the intensive care unit.

Lago confirmed his client is currently in a “bad way” and his chances for a full recovery seem uncertain. The actor has notably been plagued with other issues over the years, including drug abuse, DUI arrest, domestic violence, and possession of a controlled substance.

Along with Saving Private Ryan, Tom Sizemore has appeared in other hit films, including Black Hawk Down, Heat, and Company of Heroes.

Tom Sizemore Recently Spoke About His New Indie Supernatural Thriller Film ‘Impuratus’

Weeks before he was rushed to the hospital, Tom Sizemore spoke about his new indie supernatural thriller film Impuratus. According to IMDb, the film follows police detective Clayton Douglas (played by Sizemore) when he goes to a remote hospital to witness a mysterious Civil War veteran’s outrageous death-bed confession. The situation forces him to accept the supernatural.

While speaking to Age of the Nerd, Sizemore spoke about what drew him to the new film. “I enjoyed the script. It was a terrific leading part. This move had a lot of qualities I like when I’m trying to find a new project. It was a period piece which was interesting, and I really liked the people that were involved.”

A co-star of the film, Jody Quigley, also spoke about working with Sizemore on the project. “Tom is a down-to-earth guy. He doesn’t have that Hollywood attitude. He came to set prepared and was happy to throw in his two cents on how to make a scene better. So, he brought his acting chops to the table and he delivered. It was a great experience working with him.”

Sizemore shared that he was blown away by a very early cut of the film. He described the quality as being astounding. “The acting (including mine of course) but seriously everyone was outstanding and the photography superb. Can’t wait to see the final version with the music all in.”

In regards to filming in the abandoned Philadelphia hospital, Sizemore stated that it was a scary and dirty place. He added that the administrators left the place in the middle of the night 50 years prior to making the film. “I understand that’s what they did, so it was really a scary place as well. The cold helped it seem even more foreboding.”