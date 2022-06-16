‘Top Gun’ Fans Can’t Get Enough of This Throwback Pic Val Kilmer Just Posted

In 1986, the action film Top Gun hit theaters, featuring a star-studded cast including Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer. The epic movie following a group of young fighter pilots in training was an instant success and is now considered a classic. Even the soundtrack won awards!

For 36 years, the adventures of Maverick and Co. remained a standalone film. Despite its overwhelming popularity, a sequel didn’t even enter the discussion until 2010, and it would be another 12 years before the sequel, Top Gun: Maverick, actually premiered.

Now that the long-awaited continuation of the story has been released, both the fans and crew behind the film can’t stop celebrating. Val Kilmer, star of both the original and the sequel, recently posted a throwback image to Instagram, igniting even more Top Gun praise.

“Starting off the week with a Top Gun throwback!” Kilmer wrote alongside an image of himself on the Top Gun set in full aviator uniform.

Unsurprisingly, Top Gun fans flooded the comments with adoring messages for the actor and his beloved character, Tom “Ice Man” Kazansky. “I love you, Val,” one fan wrote. “I’ve seen the new Top Gun two times. You and Tom brought me to tears.”

“Loved your role in Maverick. The long term friendship and mutual respect really came through between you [and Tom Cruise] in the movie,” another fan added. “You were brilliant in the original and brilliant in Maverick. Great job!” a third said.

Then, of course, there were countless “Ice Man!” exclamations and a number of fans simply proclaiming Val Kilmer a legend.

Val Kilmer Describes the Fun Experience of the ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Set

As the cast and crew of Top Gun: Maverick were faced with the difficult task of filming during the pandemic, some have reported the set to be a stressful environment at times. The way Val Kilmer describes it, however, it couldn’t have been more fun.

“It was like no time had passed at all,” Kilmer explained to Entertainment Weekly. “We blew a lot of takes laughing so much. It was really fun…special.”

Though it had been decades since Top Gun, Val Kilmer was immediately interested in the sequel. He had such a good time filming the first movie that the second wasn’t even a question.

“We were all so young during the making of the first movie,” he said. “But even then there was a special bond between us all. Even after shooting we would laugh and dance the night away!”

Sadly, Val Kilmer’s battle with throat cancer left him without much use of his voice. Thanks to modern technology, however, Ice Man spoke in Top Gun: Maverick with ease. Using AI technology, scientists crafted a computer-generated replica of Kilmer’s voice to read his lines for him.