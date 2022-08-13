‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Is About to Potentially Pull Off Another Incredible Box Office Feat

With fans already praising Tom Cruise for his latest film Top Gun: Maverick, the blockbuster hit continues to prove its dominance as it currently fights for the second place slot this weekend. While not sounding like a big deal, Top Gun: Maverick‘s premiere was twelve weeks ago. Just this weekend alone, the hit sequel is predicted to bring in a little over $6.5 million. That is a slight drop, around 7%, from the previous weekend. Considered the best film of the summer, it appears that Top Gun: Maverick could become the highest-grossing film in North America, maybe even all-time.

For those who might not know, Marvel’s Avenger: Infinity War holds the spot for highest-grossing film in North America with $678 million. To date, Top Gun: Maverick accumulated $673 million. Only five million away, the possibility to dethrone Marvel is now a reality. From there, the action movie could edge into the all-time category by beating another Marvel film, Black Panther. It sits at $700 million. While only time will tell, given the amazing reviews and word of mouth, Tom Cruise’s highest-grossing film could walk its way into the record books.

Actor Jay Ellis Reveals What Part Of Top Gun: Maverick Was Real

Due to the massive success of Top Gun: Maverick, the entire cast revealed details about working with Tom Cruise and the amazing opportunity to be part of such a memorable movie. Jay Ellis, who plays Lt. Reuben ‘Payback’ Fitch, discussed his call sign and how life imitates art. “I went into Joe’s office after I read the script and I was like, ‘Payback, huh!’ and he was like, ‘Do you like it?’ And I was like, ‘I think I do.’ And he basically told everyone, ‘If you want to come up with new call signs, let me know.’ When we all heard that, we all felt this is my way to make my mark on the movie. But honestly, we found out that we were the call signs given to us.”

Revealing that he and a bunch of the cast visited Nevada to meet pilots and get familiar with the surroundings, Jay Ellis noted, “there was a moment in the night when I got Lewis’ phone, I told him my phone had died, and he gave it to me. Now, in the Navy, if you set your phone on a bar you have to buy drinks for the entire bar.”

Spoiler Alert:

During Top Gun: Maverick, Pete Mitchell, played by Tom Cruise, finds himself paying for the entire bar after he places his phone on the bar. According to Jay Ellis, that is a real thing. “I put Lewis’ phone on the bar, and the bartender rings the bell. There are like 100 people in there that got a free beer. So ultimately I had to pay him back the tab he paid for.”