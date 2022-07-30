‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Approaches Another Major Box Office Milestone

Top Gun: Maverick continues to blow past box office records, soaring past some of the most successful films of all time. And now, Top Gun: Maverick, the long-anticipated sequel to the 1986 blockbuster film, is moving even further, poised to surpass some of the biggest film records. Among these records is that of Jurassic World, which holds a profit amount of $652 million, and Titanic which pulled in a massive $659 million worldwide.

Top Gun: Maverick Brings In Some Impressive Profits, Even Weeks After Its Long-Anticipated Release

The Tom Cruise blockbuster film Top Gun: Maverick, continues to rake in unprecedented profits. Even months after the movie’s long-anticipated release. Currently, Maverick sits in third place among historically profitable films during this point after the initial theatrical release.

The Top Gun sequel film is inching towards unseating Jurassic World when it comes to total domestic profits. As of now, Top Gun: Maverick’s projected domestic total earnings land at $635.6 million. This is only $20 million below the record-breaking profits Jurassic World saw after its theatrical release. This means Top Gun is likely just weeks – or even days – away from taking over the title of the second most profitable domestically released film of all time.

Maverick Isn’t The Only Film Making Waves At The Box Office This Summer

Top Gun: Maverick is continuing to pull in huge blockbuster numbers this summer. However, Maverick isn’t the only film taking on the nation’s theaters by storm this summer.

The Baz Luhrmann-created film Elvis biopic is still pulling movie-lovers into the theaters by the droves. The biopic event from the mind of Moulin Rouge creator has pulled in over $6 million in profits in one weekend. Even weeks after the movie’s release. So far, Elvis’s total domestic profits have soared beyond $118 million.

Tom Cruise’s Massive Top Gun: Maverick Payday

With billions earned worldwide – and the profits still piling up – Top Gun: Maverick has become one of the most successful movies of all time. And, the star of the film has quite the impressive paycheck to reflect this unprecedented success. Cruise’s jaw-dropping paycheck makes the star the highest-paid actor of 2022.

So far, just weeks after the film’s much-anticipated release, the summer megahit has brought Tom Cruise an impressive paycheck of around $100 million. Far surpassing, of course, some of the top people in the movie industry.

Furthermore, one Insider report notes that Tom Cruise is estimated to bring in well over this amount in total during Maverick‘s entire run. The Mission: Impossible star’s base pay runs at around $13 million… which is just upon the sequel’s release. The paycheck, however, is then very well-supplemented with an agreement that the star receives back-end revenue from the film.