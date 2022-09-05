‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Becomes Fifth-Highest Grossing Movie Ever in North America

Top Gun: Maverick is now officially available to stream at home. The movie is now available to purchase digitally. But that isn’t stopping audiences from flocking to the theater to see the blockbuster on the big screen. The movie returned to the top of the charts over the holiday weekend, earning another $7.9 million. That pushed it over $700 million, and made it one of only six films to ever accomplish that feat. It surpassed Black Panther to become the fifth highest-grossing movie in North American history.

The big weekend for Top Gun: Maverick also earned the film another unique honor. According to Paramount, it now holds the distinction of being the only film to ever be tops at the box office on both Memorial Day weekend and Labor Day weekend.

Top Gun: Maverick has rolled in $740 million overseas and $1.44 billion worldwide. Brian Robbins of Paramount released a statement about the film’s massive success.

“It is without a doubt that ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ is a true cultural touchstone embodying the power of the cinematic experience,” he said. “As we celebrate this enormous achievement and the film’s massive impact, we want to extend our gratitude to Tom Cruise, our filmmakers and cast, Paramount’s marketing and distribution teams, and the legions of both new and longtime ‘Top Gun’ fans who keep turning out to enjoy this remarkable movie.”

The next movie ahead of Top Gun: Maverick on the all-time charts is Avatar. That one pulled in $760 million, and it is being re-released later this year. So that number is going to grow. Globally, the film ranks 12th all-time. It’s behind Frozen II, but it’s closing in.

Fans Keep Coming Back for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

You don’t make that kind of money unless fans keep coming back again and again. Even people closely attached to the film have seen it a lot, so you’re not alone. Glen Powell, who is in the film, recently posted that he believes his mother is on her 14th viewing.

“My mom just accidentally butt dialed me. I heard cheering…afterburners…Lady Gaga in surround sound. I think we are in the midst of number 14,” he said.

The film happened at a perfect time. While it’s theatrical debut was delayed a couple of years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, When it finally arrived in May of 2022, audiences craved returning to theaters and did it in a big way. Despite other major summer blockbusters giving it a challenge, Top Gun: Maverick always found a way back to the top. Jurassic World and Elvis were just a couple of the films that tried to give it a run for its’ money. And it doesn’t seem like the movie is done yet.