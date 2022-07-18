‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Has a Chance To Double Tom Cruise’s Second-Highest Grossing Movie

Even almost two months after debuting in theaters, “Top Gun: Maverick” continues to chip away at reigning box office records.

The film has already become Tom Cruise’s highest-grossing film and the biggest box office hit of the year. Aside from “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” it’s the only other film since 2019 to surpass $1 billion. And its domestic sales of nearly $618 million to date almost put “Top Gun: Maverick” in the Top 10 highest domestic grosses of all time.

But the incredible film feats don’t stop there. Now, per Screen Rant, “Top Gun: Maverick” lies only $345 million away (globally) from doubling the success of Cruise’s second most successful film. “Mission: Impossible – Fallout” earned $791 million worldwide when it debuted in 2018. “Maverick” has already earned more than $1.2 billion and needs to reach almost $1.6 billion in order to double it.

While sales have slowed down in the US, in a global market, it could potentially happen. Per Box Office Mojo, the Tom Cruise film continues to earn at least $1 million in US box office sales every day, with even more cash flowing in on the weekends. Combine that with 52 other global markets and it stands a shot of nabbing that extra $345 million.

What Other Records Does ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Stand to Break?

“Top Gun: Maverick” will continue to run in theaters for at least the next few weeks. So, in that time, what other box office records could the aerial action sequel set a new bar for?

The closest one seems to be on the list of highest-grossing domestic box office sales. “Maverick” currently sits in 11th place, right behind “Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi” ($620 million) and “The Avengers” ($623 million). With nearly $618 already secured, it’s only a short jump to overtake both films in domestic sales.

After that, however, “Top Gun: Maverick” faces a large gap between it and “Jurassic World,” with $653 million in domestic sales. Unless fans swarm the theaters in the next few weeks, the Tom Cruise film is unlikely to soar that high.

However, it could easily make more headway at the global box office. Currently, “Maverick” sits at No. 20 on the list of highest-grossing films worldwide with $1.237 billion. The next film on the list, “Incredibles 2,” earned just $1.243 billion. Earning $6 million more is definitely within reach for “Maverick.”

Even the next benchmark, earning $36 million to catch up to “Beauty and the Beast,” is within range. After that, “Maverick” would need to pull between $44 and $95 million to move even five spots up on the list.

If word of mouth about the film continues to spread, though, we have no doubt that the “Top Gun” sequel will achieve all that and more.