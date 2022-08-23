‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Director Reveals If Another Sequel Is Possible

While the summer might be over, it appears nobody told Top Gun: Maverick as it continues to prove itself a top contender at the box office. Since its release in May, Top Gun: Maverick, featuring action star Tom Cruise, has made over $1.4 billion. Already an achievement in itself, the milestone comes over 30 years after the original Top Gun hit theaters. Although the hit received rave reviews at the time, the sequel was somewhat of a mystery as to what it might do at the box office. But solidifying itself as the summer blockbuster of the year, the cast and talent behind the camera could never imagine the mountain of success that would follow. Now, with Top Gun: Maverick becoming Cruise’s highest-grossing film, Director Joseph Kosinski reveals what the future holds for Maverick.

Sitting down with The Hollywood Reporter to discuss Top Gun: Maverick, the iconic scene with Val Kilmer, and crossing the $1.4 billion mark, Joseph Kosinski detailed the chance of another film. Although ecstatic about its success, the director admitted, “I think if another movie were to happen, it would happen very much in the same way that this one did, which is coming up with a story for Maverick that absolutely has to be told. We’re all enjoying the release of this movie because it was such a long journey. It was five years for me and 35 years for Jerry [Bruckheimer] and Tom.”

Maybe not the answer fans were hoping for, Joseph Kosinski added, “maybe down the road, if we come up with a story that feels like it absolutely has to happen, then maybe it will, but right now, I think we’re all just enjoying the relief of getting this one out the door.”

Joseph Kosinski Discusses Wild Top Gun: Maverick Theories

Besides the praise Joseph Kosinski received, he seems thrilled most about the theories that sprouted from Top Gun: Maverick. One of the most surprising followed the idea that Maverick died during his Darkstar flight at the start of the film.

Not wanting to stop fans from speculating, the director refused to set the record straight. Instead, Joseph Kosinski explained, “movies are meant to be interpreted in a variety of ways, and I love it when people read different meanings into it. So I love hearing that theory, and certainly, there’s a mythic kind of element to the story that I think lends itself to that sort of interpretation, based on who Maverick is and what he represents and the fact that he’s kind of going through this rite of passage at a different phase of his life. So I like that theory.” He concluded, “I will not throw cold water on that. It’s a really cool interpretation of the story.”