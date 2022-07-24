‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Director Reveals Why the ‘Enemy’ Was Kept Vague

Despite that both Top Gun and Top Gun: Maverick saw massive success following their respective release dates, there is one thing that’s odd about both movies. As with every successful film, each protagonist faces an antagonist of some sort. And while they don’t have to be a villain per se, it’s what serves as the most pivotal plot point in a narrative. That said, in both Tom Cruise films, the good guys’ enemy was pretty vague. Now, after achieving $1.2 billion at the global box office, Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski has revealed why producers kept the enemy vague in the first place.

Above all else, Techno Trenz reports Kosinski and the rest of Top Gun: Maverick‘s producers wanted to avoid making either of the films geopolitical. Instead, the director explained, “It’s a film for a competition. It is a movie about sacrifice and friendship. It is a tale of rites of passage. All of those things are in it.”

Comparatively, the Top Gun: Maverick director added, “It’s not a movie about the current state of global affairs, which, incidentally, have changed significantly since the time the movie was made.”

He further explained that even if they had specifically named a particular enemy within the context of the film sequel, there’s a good chance that, by its release date, it would have already been outdated.

He concluded, “Making the enemy nameless and faceless was always the goal.”

Aside from leaving the enemy unnamed, Kosinski chose to film Top Gun: Maverick‘s third act in a location that was totally unidentifiable.

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Inspired Yet Another Spike in Aviator-Style Sunglasses

Top Gun: Maverick has been influential in many ways since premiering in theaters over the Memorial Day Weekend. More than anything, it has drawn flocks of audiences back to the movie theater in an era where streaming reigns king. However, on the small scale, the Tom Cruise film has also become a major influencer in modern fashion, with the sequel spiking sales of Aviator-style sunglasses for the second time in history.

When Tom Cruise made his original Top Gun debut in 1986, sales of Aviator sunglasses soared. Now, following Top Gun: Maverick‘s 2022 debut, the same style of shades has, once again, become popular.

According to a Bloomberg report, one particular style of Ray-Bans, the RB3025, has spiked in demand. Previously, when the original Top Gun debuted, Aviator sales increased by just about 40%. Unfortunately, however, fans of the film will never quite have access to the pair of iconic shades sported by Tom Cruise’s Pete “Maverick” Mitchell. Unsurprisingly, the highest-paid actor of 2022‘s sunglasses are custom-made.

In speaking about the glasses fittings ahead of filming the Top Gun sequel, Marlene Stewart, who helped coordinate wardrobe on the film’s set, said, “We had many, many fittings for the glasses. When we had a fitting with Tom, we knew of course that the aviators were going to be on board.”