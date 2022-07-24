‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Expected to Soar Past ‘Jurassic World’ This Weekend in All-Time Box Office Earnings

Top Gun: Maverick is continuing to shatter box office records this weekend, soaring past some of the most profitable films of all time. Now, the long-anticipated sequel to the 1986 blockbuster is approaching some more records as the film is poised to pass some even bigger movie records. Including longtime record holders Jurassic World which brought in profits as high as $652 million and Titanic which broke records with $659 million worldwide.

Top Gun: Maverick Continues To Pull In Some Impressive Profits Weeks After Its Long-Anticipated Release

This weekend, the Tom Cruise blockbuster film Top Gun: Maverick raked in yet another $10 million in domestic profits and a jaw-dropping $16.4 million worldwide. These are impressive numbers for any film, especially when in its ninth weekend in theatrical release.

This puts the Top Gun sequel in third place among films in their ninth week of release. Just behind Frozen, Avatar, and Titanic. This also means Top Gun: Maverick is just about to unseat Jurrasic World’s record-breaking release. So far, Maverick has pulled in a domestic total of $635.6 million. Less than $20 million below Jurassic World. Considering Top Gun pulled in over half that in just days, the popular sequel is likely just a couple of weeks away from knocking the dino blockbuster out of its long-held spot.

The Summer’s Blockbuster Roster Pulls In Some Impressive Numbers

Top Gun: Maverick may be pulling in some huge blockbuster numbers this summer, however, it’s not the only film taking on theaters by storm nationwide. The Baz Luhrmann-created film Elvis is pulling movie-lovers in by the droves. This impressive biopic hit has pulled in another $6.3 million during its fifth weekend of release. This brings Elvis’s domestic total to $118 million. This puts the film which stars Austin Butler and the iconic Tom Hanks just ahead of Pixar’s latest hit film, Lightyear. So far, this animated adventure film has pulled in $117 million domestically.

Tom Cruise Pulls In A Massive Payday With Top Gun: Maverick

With billions earned worldwide, Top Gun: Maverick has become one of the most profitable movies of all time. And, the star of the film has an impressively jaw-dropping paycheck to go right along with this success. In fact, Cruise has now become the highest-paid actor of 2022. Since Top Gun: Maverick hit theaters early this summer, the megahit has brought Tom Cruise a paycheck of around $100 million. This, of course, far surpasses some of the top people in the industry.

According to an Insider report, Tom Cruise is estimated to bring in well over this amount in total. The Mission: Impossible receives a base pay of $13 million upon the sequel’s release. However, this paycheck is well-supplemented with an agreement that the star receives back-end revenue from the film. This means that Tom Cruise receives Maverick’s first dollar gross.