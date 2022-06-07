‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Fans Lighting Up Twitter Over Copyright Lawsuit News

Following the news that Paramount Pictures is facing a copyright lawsuit over “Top Gun: Maverick,” fans are taking to social media to share their thoughts about the situation.

As previously reported, Shosh and Yuval Yonay are reportedly suing Paramount Pictures for copyright infringement. The duo is the widow and son of Ehud Yonay, whose 1983 article “Top Guns” inspired the original 1986 film. The Yonay family is now claiming that Paramount never reacquired the rights to the article for “Top Gun: Maverick.”

The family reacquired the article’s rights in 2020 and notably notified Paramount about the plan in 2018. Originally, the film was to premiere in 2019. So the family reacquiring the rights would not have caused any issues with the production.

In response to the “Top Gun: Maverick” lawsuit, one fan wrote, “C’mon man, I mean can we just look at a good movie to get away from the madness of the world for a couple of hours without the company being sued? Stop being petty.”

Meanwhile, another fan accused the family of going after the film once it became successful at the box office. “It’s funny how they were waiting to see if the movie was a success when they were fully aware that the movie was in development since 2017.”

“Yeah I don’t see how this works,” a Twitter user further wrote, questioning the lawsuit, to begin with. “A copyright is something committed to a recording, not an idea. Unless they show they used his recording or image or likeness don’t see how this works at all.”

In regards to whether or not the lawsuit is actually a big deal for Paramount, another fan added, “Hollywood studios get 10 of these frivolous lawsuits every week. Hardly news.”

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Director Joseph Kosinski Shares Details About Having the Cast Go Up in the Planes

While speaking to Slash Film, “Top Gun: Maverick” director Joseph Kosinski revealed that he was actually pretty concerned about the cast going up in the planes during production. “I mean sending Tom up in one of these things is one thing, but sending up these young actors — for some, this is like their first big movie — certainly that was something that weighed on me every night before the flights.”

However, Kosinski stated that the knew the cast was with the best of the best in terms of naval aviators. “We had real Top Gun pilots flying our actors in this movie. So, can’t do better than that.”

Also talking about the concern over cast members enduring some nausea while flying, the director explained, “Well, Tom knew what they were in for. So he developed a course for them to go through. Three months, working their way from a Cessna, which is like a slow trainer airplane, up to an aerobatic plane, then to a small jet, and then eventually to the F-18. So, by working their way up through the different G levels, they built up their tolerance. And listen, it wasn’t easy. It was still very, very difficult.”