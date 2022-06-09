Will ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Finally Get Knocked Off #1 Spot at Box Office After Record-Smashing Debut?

Just a couple of weeks after its debut, “Top Gun: Maverick” has finally been knocked off the #1 spot at the box office thanks to “Jurassic World: Dominion.”

According to Yahoo! Finance, the contender against “Top Gun: Maverick” is “Jurassic World: Dominion” and it is predicting to have a strong domestic debut. This is following the highly anticipated movie’s successful early opener overseas. The action-packed dinosaur film has already scored nearly $56 million outside the United States alone. The current estimated project of the film’s earnings will be at least $125 million. Making the movie the third-best opening in the franchise. With “Jurassic World” at $208.8 million in 2015 and “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” at $148 million in 2018.

Although the reviews for “Jurassic World: Dominion” are mix so far, Box Office Pro analyst Shawn Robbins tells the media outlet that the combination of the reviews and the momentum of “Top Gun: Maverick” may “ultimately blunt the ability of ‘Dominion’ to reach some of the previous expectations behind it.”

Despite this prediction, Robbins did point out that there are still big strengths to “Jurassic World: Dominion,” including an appeal to younger audiences. There are still various nostalgic elements to the film as well, including the return of original “Jurassic Park” castmates Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, and Laura Dern.

Meanwhile, “Top Gun: Maverick” has had a successful run so far. The film smashed a 15-year record for Memorial Day Weekend after scoring around 160.5 million in domestic ticket sales; and $300 million worldwide.

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Director Reveals How He Convinced Tom Cruise to Return for the Sequel

While speaking to Polygon, “Top Gun: Maverick” director Joseph Kosinski revealed how exactly he was able to convince Tom Cruise to return for the now widely successful sequel. “So I read the script, I had some ideas, and Jerry liked those ideas. He said, ‘You know what, you gotta go pitch this to Tom directly’. So we flew to Paris, where Tom was shooting ‘Mission: Impossible,’ we got about a half-hour of his time between setups. And I basically had 30 minutes to pitch this film, which I didn’t realize when we were flying over. But when I got there, I found that Tom really didn’t want to make another ‘Top Gun.’”

However, Kosinski revealed that he had 30 minutes to pitch “Top Gun: Maverick” to Tom Cruise. The pitch seemed to really work. “And at the end of the pitch, he picked up the phone, he called the head of Paramount Pictures and said, ‘We’re making another Top Gun’. It’s pretty impressive to see the power of a real movie star in that moment.”

In regards to how he approached Cruise in the pitch, Kosinski added, “I knew to start with character and emotion. I just pitched this idea of Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller) growing up to become a naval aviator. And him and Maverick having this fractured relationship that had never been repaired.”