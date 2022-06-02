‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Flies Past Original Movie and ‘Mission: Impossible’ With $200M at the Box Office

“Top Gun: Maverick” continues breaking record after box office record for Hollywood legend Tom Cruise, hitting $200 million less than a week after its release.

The film already bested all previous Memorial Day weekend records with a $156 million domestic debut over the four-day weekend. Now, Deadline reports that the film hit $191.1 million as of Wednesday, about five days after the film was released on May 27. By the end of today, June 2, it should surpass $200 million.

Per the outlet, “Top Gun: Maverick” has now earned more in five days than the original film earned during its entire theatrical release. Domestically, “Top Gun” took home $180.2 million in 1986. Globally, it earned more than $357 million. Given the momentum the sequel already has, it should reach that milestone easily in the next few weeks.

“Maverick” has also broken key records for Tom Cruise himself. This was his first film to reach $100 million during its opening weekend, and it already surpassed the total domestic earnings for three “Mission Impossible” movies.

The original “Mission Impossible” film from 1996 earned $180.9 million, which “Maverick” has already overtaken. The “Top Gun” sequel also surpassed the third film, from 2006, which made a measly $134 million. And it’s now on track to pass up the 2015 film “Rogue Nation” ($195M) after today.

From there, it’s a short jump to catch up to “Ghost Protocol,” ($209M) “Mission Impossible II” ($215M), and “Fallout” ($220M). And by this weekend, Deadline predicts that “Top Gun: Maverick” will lap Cruise’s highest-grossing film to date, “War of the Worlds” ($234M). There are few big blockbusters debuting this weekend to compete with the sequel.

So, what is it that’s drawing so many people to the theaters to watch this film?

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Jennifer Connelly Weighs In On Seeing the Film in Theaters

If you ask “Top Gun: Maverick” star Jennifer Connelly, the film’s success comes down to timing. Originally slated to debut in summer 2019, “Maverick” got pushed back to June 2020 to rework some of the flying scenes. When the pandemic hit, the studio pushed it back to December 2020, then July 2021, then November 2021, and finally May 2022.

In the last two years, movie theaters have struggled as people try to avoid exposure to COVID-19. But a huge, visual masterpiece like “Top Gun: Maverick” has started drawing them back.

“It’s great,” Jennifer Connelly told Looper of the movie finally releasing. “Actually, it feels like such a great moment for it now. I know I’m so ready to be having a collective experience again. I feel like this is a celebratory movie. It’s a spectacle of a movie, but it has a lot of heart, and it really delivers.”

She added, “If you want to go out and have an experience in a big theater with a group of people, it’s so deeply satisfying.”