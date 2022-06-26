‘Top Gun: Maverick’ to Fly Past $500 Million Domestic Box Office Milestone This Weekend

Sometime Saturday, Top Gun: Maverick sped past another impressive financial benchmark as it becomes a true, post pandemic blockbuster.

According to the site, The Numbers, the Friday performance of Top Gun: Maverick increased its domestic box office gross to $499.5 million. On Friday, the movie made $8.25 million. It’s safe to assume that Top Gun: Maverick will pull in more than $500,000 Saturday to surpass $500 million.

The Elvis biopic enjoyed the best Friday numbers with a domestic box office of more than $12.7 million. It’s projected to boast a weekend box office of $36 million. The Black Phone totaled $10 million to take second, ahead of Top Gun: Maverick.

Plus, as of Friday, the movie increased its worldwide revenue to almost $918 million.

Austin Butler stars as Elvis Presley in Elvis, which premieres this weekend. This movie along with Jurassic World Dominion likely will beat Top Gun: Maverick in the box office. (Jeremy Chan/Getty Images)

Top Gun: Maverick Now Ranks 10th All-Time for Sequels

Fans around the world have fallen in love with the movie, which serves as the Top Gun sequel, 36 years later. Tom Cruise played Pete Mitchell, aka Maverick. Back in 1986, he almost placed No. 1 in the Navy’s Top Gun class. That honor went to Val Kilmer’s Tom Kazansky, who went by Ice Man. When the two flew their first, top-secret mission, Maverick had Ice Man’s back, despite their rivalry. Three decades into the future, Ice Man is a four-star admiral in charge of the Pacific Fleet. Maverick is a test pilot about to be grounded. Ice Man has kept his friend in the Navy and he picks Maverick to train younger Top Guns for a dangerous and secretive mission.

Top Gun: Maverick now ranks 10th all-time in box office revenue for movies that are sequels. Let’s take a look at the other movies on the list

Top Grossing Sequels

Star Wars Ep. VII: The Force Awakens Avengers: Endgame Spider-Man: No Way Home Avengers: Infinity War Jurassic Park Star Wars: The Last Jedi Incredibles 2 The Dark Knight Stars Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Top Gun: Maverick

Top Gun: Maverick, followed by Jurassic World Dominion are pulling in pre-pandemic kind of numbers as the movies vie to be tops of the year. They’ll contend with two big releases sandwiching the Fourth of July. Minions: The Rise of Gru debuts July 1 and Thor: Love and Thunder premieres July 8.

Jurassic World Dominion premiered earlier in June and is hot on the trail of Top Gun: Maverick for the summer’s biggest blockbuster. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The year ends with two long-awaited movies. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters in November. Then Avatar: The Way of Water will debut in December.

And in other entertainment news, there could be five movies that each gross at least $20 million at the box office this weekend. If it happens, it’ll only be the seventh time in movie history. Top Gun: Maverick is projected to finish third. Jurassic World Dominion probably will win the domestic box office, followed by Elvis. The Black Phone and Lightyear also should eclipse $20 million.