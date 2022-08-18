‘Top Gun: Maverick’: Here’s How You Can Watch the Hit Tom Cruise Movie at Home

If you haven’t see Top Gun: Maverick or if you’ve seen it a dozen times, there’s good news ahead. The film is coming to digital platforms on August 23. It’ll be a bit longer before physical copies are available on DVD or Blu-Ray.

The film is now available for pre-order via Amazon Prime Video. It comes with a $19.99 price tag. If you pre-order, it’ll be delivered to your account at midnight on the East Coast on August 23 and at the corresponding time in each time zone. It will also be available for purchase on Apple TV, YouTube, VUDU and Google Play. It is expected to reach Paramount+ but there is no official date for that release. The platform is still new, so it’s difficult to predict. In the past, Paramount films have hit the streamer about 45 days after their theatrical release. But Top Gun: Maverick has not had a typical theatrical run. The film was released on May 27, nearly three months ago. And it’s still going strong.

The movie has earned more than $1 billion at the box office. The film was still as high as second at the box office last weekend. There is no end in sight to its unprecedented run.

Top Gun: Maverick is also available for pre-order on DVD and Blu-Ray. The physical copies won’t arrive until November. They’ll have a ton of bonus features that fans are going to love.

Bonus Features for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

There’s plenty to love about the physical copy of the film. It’ll include tons of bonus features. Here are just a few of the things you can expect from the Top Gun: Maverick DVD and Blu-Ray.

Cleared For Take Off—Witness the most intense film training program as the cast prepare themselves for filming while pulling multiple G’s in a fighter plane.

Breaking New Ground – Filming Top Gun: Maverick—Prepare to take flight as you go behind-the-scenes with the cast and crew of Top Gun: Maverick on a journey to capture the most spectacular aerial sequences ever!

A Love Letter To Aviation—Tom Cruise shares his passion for aviation as he pilots his own aircraft, a vintage World War II P-51 Mustang, which would have been the Top Gun aircraft of its day.

Forging The Darkstar—Pushing the limits beyond Mach-10, see the future of aviation through an impressive experimental aircraft specially designed for the movie.

It’ll also include the official music video for Lady Gaga’s “Hold My Hand” from the film’s soundtrack. There’s also a video for OneRepublic’s “I Ain’t Worried.” If all of that isn’t enough to whet your whistle, there’s a teaser for the new Mission Impossible. Dead Reckoning Part One arrives in theaters in 2023.