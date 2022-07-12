‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Joins the $1 Billion Club: How Many Movies Have Done the Same?

Congratulations, Top Gun: Maverick. You’ve joined the billionaire movie club, as your worldwide box office stretched to 10 digits.

That got us at Outsider thinking, how many movies can lay claim to this same honor? Which movies besides Top Gun: Maverick, has hit this financial benchmark.

As it turns out, 47 films have exceeded $1 billion. Top Gun: Maverick currently ranks 25th all-time, at $1.142 billion, when you combine domestic and international box offices. Its totals are tops for 2022, although the Top Gun sequel has some competition for the most money. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has earned $947 million. But it premiered May 6, so it had a near four-week jump on Top Gun: Maverick. Jurassic World: Dominion debuted in mid-June. It’s rolled to $876 million.

Then you have recent releases Minions: The Rise of Gru and Thor: Love and Thunder. The Minions sequel is up to $400 million through 11 days at the box office. The Thor sequel has ripped off $300 million worldwide since it premiered July 6. If either of those movies keep up the momentum, they’ll pass Top Gun: Maverick.

So what movie tops them all? How about Avatar from 2009. It’s box office is $2.845 billion. Avengers: Endgame generated, which premiered in 2019, ranks second at $2.797 billion. And Titanic comes in third at $2.207 billion. The tragic love story topped all movies from 1997 until Avatar topped it 12 years later. You can check out the full list here.

The cast of Avatar celebrated a Golden Globe win in 2010. The movie owns the record for biggest worldwide box office. Top Gun: Maverick ranks 25th with a bullet. (VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Avatar is coming out with a sequel this year just in time for the holiday season. The world loves nostalgia and a chance to revisit characters. That’s certainly the case with Top Gun: Maverick. The original Top Gun debuted in 1986 as Tom Cruise’s Maverick and Val Kilmer’s Iceman battled to see who could be the top pilot in their class. There were very few characters who carried over to the sequel. Kilmer appeared in a cameo. Instead, Maverick reunited with the son of his best friend Goose, who was killed in a flying accident in the first movie. Miles Teller created new character, Rooster.

And Teller is dropping hints that there could be a Top Gun III.

“I’ve been having some conversations with (Tom Cruise) about it,” Teller told Deadline. Then he gave the “We’ll see comment.”

And speaking of Cruise, he’s in line for a hefty paycheck. His base pay for Top Gun: Maverick was $12.5 million. Cinema Blend reported that Cruise’s deal also includes 10 percent of the movie’s first-dollar gross. Plus, there are certain bonuses. There aren’t many details available, but Cruise’s total check likely will be north of $67.5 million.