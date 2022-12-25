‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Makes Former President Obama’s List of 2022’s Best Movies

When it comes to favorite movies for former President Barack Obama, go ahead and put Top Gun: Maverick down. The Tom Cruise-starring flick made Obama’s list of favorite movies for 2022. It marks his fifth year of sharing some end-of-year titles when it comes to movies, books, and music. Earlier lists from Obama have included movies like Judas and the Black Messiah along with The Boys.

We get some insight into what the former president liked in 2022. He headed over to Twitter where he shared his favorites. Among them besides Top Gun: Maverick were Everything Everywhere All At Once and The Woman King. Also on the list were The Fabelmans and Till. Obama also gave some pub to a Netflix documentary titled Descendant. He admitted, thought, that he was a little “biased” about the film. Why? It’s being produced by his and former First Lady Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground Productions.

Sequel To ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Might Be In Future Plans

Meanwhile, in other Top Gun: Maverick-related items, the original Top Gun came out back in 1986. People have been pointing out the great film work and scenery from that flick for a long, long time. There have been a lot of reasons to watch the movie over the years. One thing that stands out is that the movie appears to have been the launch spot for Cruise’s leading-man career. But the sequel has become a bigger hit. It is the highest-grossing film of 2022. Cruise insisted that the movie be released exclusively in movie theaters. That was in light of streaming companies wanting the movie during the pandemic. Top Gun: Maverick has gotten past the first movie and become alluring to audiences, ScreenRant reports.

Will we be getting another Top Gun movie? It sure looks like that’s definitely a possibility. If they can get CRjuise to come on back, then that would set things up pretty good. Still, the next movie probably will be without Iceman, played by Val Kilmer. That would leave room for Maverick, played by Cruise, to become fleet commander. Now, this new movie brought along a number of new actors to the franchise. They include Rooster, played by Miles Teller, and Hangman, played by Glen Powell. Teller said that he’s pitched an idea for a sequel to Paramount Pictures. He continues to have talks with Cruise about doing it. Producers from the film and even director Joseph Kosinski appear all set to get another Top Gun up in the air, if you will. This would mean that it is simply a matter of when the movie would be made.