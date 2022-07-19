‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Miles Teller Was ‘Flattered’ By Shailene Woodley’s Love for the Movie

Two months after its theatrical debut, “Top Gun: Maverick” still receives rave reviews from critics and audiences everywhere. Even from fellow Hollywood stars.

Actress Shailene Woodley starred with Miles Teller, who plays Rooster in “Top Gun: Maverick,” nearly a decade ago. They co-starred in “The Spectacular Now” together and the “Divergent” film series. Earlier this summer, Woodley went to go see “Maverick” in theaters and raved about it on Instagram. Teller, in a recent interview with PEOPLE, discussed what it was like to hear such praise from a longtime friend.

“It was nice,” Teller said earlier. The “Top Gun: Maverick: star added, “I think it’s nice in this business when your friends publicly support you, so I was very appreciative of it — and a bit flattered as well. [But] she certainly didn’t have to do anything publicly for me to know that she supports me and that we are really good friends. … We’ve been very close for a long time.”

In the “Divergent” series, Woodley and Teller appeared as siblings Tris and Caleb Prior. Now, after seeing “Top Gun: Maverick,” Woodley expressed that she was having a “proud sister moment” while celebrating Teller in her post.

Shailene Woodley Applauds ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Miles Teller

“If you haven’t had the chance yet, run, don’t walk, to your nearest cinema, sit your a– down, and watch the new Top Gun,” Shailene Woodley began in her post. “You will feel like a kid again…going to the theater for an ACTUAL cinematic experience. We laughed, we cried, we clapped. So much clapping.”

In the post itself, we see Woodley pointing to Miles Teller in the “Top Gun: Maverick” movie poster.

“@tomcruise obvi slayed so hard … and #milesteller gave the world everything you want but rarely get in a blockbuster film,” Woodley continued. “Heart. Soul. Sass. Charisma. (Oiled up abs). Pain. Elation. And he did it all with such subtlety you barely knew it was happening.

The “Top Gun: Maverick” fan added, “F—, he really is such a wildly talented actor, and it made my heart explode watching him do his thing in this. I’m beyond happy for him and this entire @topgunmovie team. Thank you for giving the world this gift.”

In her concluding statement, Woodley continued with her praise for co-star Miles Teller. “Miles, you deserve every ounce of this exciting moment,” she wrote. “Proud sister moment happening over here. Bravooooo.”

The fact that Woodley did praise Teller and the film in such a public manner definitely contributes to the film’s success. As Teller said, he appreciated Woodley’s reassurance in private, as a friend. But having someone like Woodley loudly announce that fans need to “run not walk” to theaters only helps. Through word of mouth, more and more people will continue heading to the box office to see “Top Gun: Maverick.”