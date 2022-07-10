‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Miles Teller In Talks With Tom Cruise for Third Installment

Get ready Top Gun: Maverick fans, a third installment of the beloved film may be hitting the theaters sooner than later!

Fans all across the globe have been feeling a need for speed, setting some incredible records as they flock to the theaters to check out the long-awaited sequel to the 1986 Tom Cruise classic. Now, one of the stars of this summer’s hit film is discussing yet another installment to the growing Top Gun franchise.

Miles Teller Hints That He Is Currently In Talks With Tom Cruise For A Third Top Gun Installment

Miles Teller has become a favorite within the Top Gun storyline. His character is, after all, a touching throwback to the original 1986 film. In the latest Top Gun film, Top Gun: Maverick, Teller’s character Rooster goes head to head with Cruise as he portrays the son of Cruise’s late best friend flying partner, Goose.

Now, the star says, the two have been coming together off the big screen to discuss options for a third Top Gun installment. This idea has become especially popular after the wildly impressive success Maverick has seen this summer.

“I’ve been having some conversations with him [Tom Cruise] about it,” Miles Teller says in a recent interview per Deadline.

“We’ll see,” the Top Gun: Maverick star adds.

Top Gun: Maverick Brings In Some Record-Breaking Box Office Numbers Across The Globe

Fans flocked to the theaters this summer ready to see Tom Cruise toss on his famous leather fighter-pilot jacket once again, as the actor once again gets his need, need for speed. And, it turns out, the 36-year wait it took for Maverick to make it to the big screen was well worth it for filmgoers. This big-budget sequel to the original Top Gun which was released in 1986 began setting records from the day it opened in theaters in June.

Since then, Maverick has flown past the $1 billion mark, globally, making the Top Gun installment the highest-grossing film of the year. Maverick has even blown past some Marvel films…which are known to be box office-success staples. So far, Top Gun: Maverick has exceeded profits brought in by the latest Marvel film, the Dr. Strange epic, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Tom Cruise Wasn’t Too Keen on Returning as Maverick, But Film’s Success Has Likely Changed the Action Star’s Tune

Miles Teller notes that early discussions for a third Top Gun installment may be underway. However, the star says that any final decision will be up to the star of both Top Gun films, Tom Cruise. And, Cruise wasn’t even sure about bringing Maverick to the big screen, initially.

“That would be great, but that’s all up to TC,” Miles Teller says of adding a third Top Gun to the storylines. “It’s all up to Tom.”