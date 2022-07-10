‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Miles Teller Reacts to His Grandma Campaigning for Him To Be Next James Bond

Just a couple of weeks after his grandmother, Leona Flowers, stated on Twitter that she believes he should replace Daniel Craig as James Bond, Miles Teller is sharing his thoughts about her super sweet opinion.

While speaking to ET at the American Century Championship last week, Miles Teller shared his reaction to his grandmother’s James Bond pitch. “Yeah. I mean, yeah perfect,” the “Top Gun: Maverick” star declared. “I think we’re actors, you know, so maybe you can mix it up a little bit.”

Flowers stated in a tweet late last month that she thought her grandson would be a great replacement for Craig in the Bond films. “They’re looking for an actor to replace Daniel Craig for future 007 movies. I think my grandson, Miles Teller, has proven that he has everything they’re looking for – talent, looks, strength, worldwide appeal & oh, so cool. He can be that guy!! Wouldn’t he be great?”

Although some Twitter users questioned if Miles Teller can develop a British accent for the international spy role, Flowers tweeted her grandson will be just fine. “He studied acting which includes accents. He’d be great.”

Flowers also tweeted that she believes the British moviegoers would welcome Miles Teller as 007. “The folks in London loved him when he was just there with the premiere of ‘Top Gun: Maverick.’ He even charmed William & Kate.”

Along with discussing his grandmother’s campaign to have him be the next James Bond, Miles Teller discussed whether or not “Top Gun 3” is happening. “That would be great, but that’s up to TC [Tom Cruise]. It’s all up to Tom. I’ve been having some conversations with him about it. We’ll see.”

Miles Teller Reveals How He Has Been Celebrating ‘Top Gun: Maverick’s’ Box Office Success

Meanwhile, Miles Teller recently spoke about how he has been able to celebrate “Top Gun: Maverick’s” success at the box office. “I mean, I guess I’m being able to celebrate it when we’re doing all these premieres really,” Teller explained to CinemaBlend. “Because as actors, that’s really the only time you get to kind of experience it with the fans.”

Miles Teller also says that it’s not like theatre where everything is live. “And we’re not rockstars, we don’t get that kind of live feedback. But I have felt it, even just the little bit I’ve been out.”

Miles Teller went on to say that he actually gets praised while even at the grocery store. “People are generous with their kind of praises for [‘Top Gun: Maverick’] so it feels nice.”

Miles Teller previously discussed how he learned how to play “Great Balls of Fire” on the piano so that he could play it himself during the film. “I said, ‘I played piano when I was younger. I still dabble a little bit,” he recalled. He also said he didn’t need a double and he’d play and sing the song live. “But then you realize it’s a pretty hard song and he sings pretty high.”