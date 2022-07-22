‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Miles Teller’s Wife Made Him Shave His Mustache ‘Immediately’ After Filming

Miles Teller portrays “Rooster” in the summer blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick. And the party is over for Rooster and his luscious mustache.

“My wife made me shave it immediately [after filming],” he tells People.

Miles Teller Says Wife Made Him Shave His Mustache 'Immediately' After Filming Top Gun: Maverick https://t.co/NF8cbsEonH — People (@people) July 20, 2022

Teller’s wife is Keleigh Sperry who is also an actress. The couple has been married since 2019. Apparently, she prefers a clean shave from her man. But Teller loves that the look caught on with fans across the country.

“[I’m a] big fan of it,” he said. “If it makes them more confident, then more power to them. But we’ll see, maybe it’ll be a good summer trend and then die out.”

Maybe he’s not much of a fan either.

Teller is partnering with eBay to launch eBay Vault, and he’s been making media rounds promoting the collaboration. At the launch event, he had an opportunity to tell a Philadelphia Phillies legend how he became such a big fan of the team.

Teller’s grandmother was a big Phillies fan and she led him down that path. She went to minor league games in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. She took the bus to spring training games. Die hard. During Major League Baseball’s COVID season, Teller even placed a cutout of his grandmother in the empty stands.

“It’s just been a part of my life forever,” he said. “If they said you could take a break from acting for two years and the Phillies will sign you, I would quit acting.”

Maybe quitting his day job isn’t the best idea. This week, Top Gun: Maverick became the ninth highest-grossing film of all time. It’s currently in the top 20 of the highest-grossing films globally. That’s probably more valuable than a Phillies contract would be for Teller. Teller recently said that he quit his baseball career to pursue “D1 acting.”

Top Gun Still Soaring

Top Gun: Maverick opened on Memorial Day weekend. Two months later, there is no end in sight for what this film can accomplish. There are reports that Tom Cruise may walk away with $100 million for the film. And even though Tom Cruise has remained the biggest theater draw for 40 years, Top Gun: Maverick may take home twice what Cruise’s second biggest film made. That was Mission Impossible: Fallout, which earned $791 million worldwide.

Surely Teller gets a decent cut, too, right?

Top Gun: Maverick was made on a $170 million budget. That looks steep, but the film has already amassed a box office sum of $1.2 billion. With a “B.” Not only have mustaches become all the rage, aviators are back, too. Ray-Ban really owes Cruise a nice dinner. It’s 1986 all over again as the same spike in sales occurred after the release of the original film.