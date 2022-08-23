‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Now Available to Stream: How to Watch

If you’ve been waiting to take in the soaring action of Top Gun: Maverick until you can enjoy it from the comfort of your own home, then today is your lucky day. Tom Cruise’s successful summer blockbuster is finally flying onto home media with its release to digital outlets on Tuesday.

Whether you’ve been avoiding the theater for your own reasons, or even if you saw the film in theaters multiple times, the chance to see the action from the comfort of your own sofa should be a welcome one.

Home digital sales started Tuesday, so starting today you can buy it through online stores like Amazon Video, Apple TV, Vudu and other major retailers. In most online stores, it costs $20.

Top Gun: Maverick has been an unprecedented success that continues to rake in the dough at the box office three months after it first flew into theaters. As such, Paramount is still mute on when the sequel will go to streaming. It’s expected Top Gun: Maverick will stream exclusively on Paramount+. But when that happens is yet to be revealed.

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Director Talks the Film’s Success

The comfort of home viewing can be hard to match. But Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski spoke to The Hollywood Reporter. He said the film is meant to be viewed on the big screen. Especially after the long delay in the release following the pandemic.

“We made the film to be enjoyed on the big screen, in the best theater you can find. And we finally were at a time where people felt comfortable going back to the theater. To rediscover that experience that we all missed for a couple years,” Kosinski said. “So I think that had a lot to do with it. The story also resonated with people. They got to see Tom come back to the role of Maverick after 35 years. And that was a real thrill for people.”

Like most of Hollywood, Kosinski was shocked when Top Gun: Maverick became the cultural touchstone it now is. It’s hands down the most successful film of the year so far. It recently became the sixth highest-grossing film in North American history, the twelfth highest worldwide, and it’s nearly doubled the gross of Crusie’s previous best-performing film.

Kosinski said their goal was to produce an “old-school movie” and he’s proud of how much it has connected with the audience.

“We shot it in an old-school way with real high-tech gear. And I think people really felt all the effort that went into shooting a practical movie,” Kosinski said. “The feedback I kept getting from people was that they were gripping the edge of their seat while watching this. So it’s one of those things where you really appreciate the power of practical filmmaking as you’re being told a story.”