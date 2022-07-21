‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Is Officially the 9th Highest-Grossing Film of All-Time

The records just keep on falling as Top Gun: Maverick continues its reign at the box office. The film crossed the $623 million mark at the domestic box office on Wednesday which moves it up to ninth place for all-time highest-grossing films in America.

According to Forbes, Top Gun: Maverick just edged out two Hollywood heavyweights. Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi and The Avengers now reside behind Tom Cruise in the pecking order.

The film is proving just as successful overseas in addition to in the states. Top Gun: Maverick now sits at $1.25 billion worldwide. Moving it ahead of Incredibles 2 to take nineteenth place on the all-time list.

The film’s performance has slowed down somewhat with increased competition from Marvel’s current big picture, Thor: Love and Thunder. Plus families are still taking their kids to see Minions: The Rise of Gru in droves. However, Top Gun: Maverick’s success is in its longevity. Even though it’s been in theaters for nearly two months, it continues to perform in the top 5 spots of the American box office week to week.

It’s also now the highest-grossing film of Crusie’s long and illustrious career by a wide margin that continues to grow. It’s possible Top Gun: Maverick could make double what Crusie’s previous top-grossing film earned. The movie star also stands to make a huge payday from the proceedings. He’s reportedly taking home more than $100 million when it’s all said and done.

Top Gun is a Pop Culture Phenomenon

So much of Top Gun: Maverick and the 1986 original became instilled in pop culture after the films took audiences by storm in their respective eras. Not only is the film raking in the money for its producers, but it’s even influencing fashion choices in America.

Since the film’s success, there’s been a massive spike in interest in aviator-style shades. The same shades are famously worn by Cruise’s Lieutenant Pete “Maverick” Mitchell. The same thing happened when the original Top Gun film drove a spike in sales back in 1986. After the release of the original film, aviator shade sales spiked by nearly 40%. This happened within just months of the film’s massively successful release.

History repeats itself as a recent Bloomberg report notes that sales of one particular style of Ray-Ban shades, the RB3025 aviators are up in sales.

As much as fans want to look as cool as Maverick, the shades Cruise sports in the film are custom-made and one of a kind. Cruise often wears the iconic shades in real life at a variety of events. Even more than 30 years after the original was released, Crusie continues to prove himself as a trendsetter as Top Gun: Maverick further instills itself into pop culture.