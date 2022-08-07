‘Top Gun: Maverick’ on Verge of Beating ‘Titanic’ as Seventh Biggest Blockbuster of All Time

Top Gun: Maverick is continuing to etch its name in history. As it stands, the movie is on track to out-earn Titanic and become the seventh highest-grossing box office film of all time.

Since its premiere in May, the Top Gun sequel has been breaking records nonstop. By June, the movie became the highest-grossing film of Tom Cruise’s career. Later that month, it surpassed the worldwide billion-dollar mark. And along the way, it knocked long-standing classics off the list of the biggest blockbuster hits.

Today, Top Gun: Maverick has grossed more than $657 million domestically. And during Titanic’s run, it managed to bring in about $659 million. Considering how well the former has been doing, it’s almost certain to earn at least $2 million more.

However, the James Cameron epic may be able to push its way back to its spot. Next year, a remastered version is heading back to theaters for its 25th anniversary. If people continue to revel in the 90s nostalgia that’s taken over pop culture, Titanic may be able to jump back to seventh—or climb a little higher.

Top Gun: Maverick may also slow down now that fans have already watched the flick once (or twice). After months of dominating the box office, it is slowly dropping on the charts. By the end of this week, it may fall out of the top five movies for the first time since its release.

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Helps Paramount+ Become a Top Contending Streamer

But Top Gun: Maverick isn’t just helping stars Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, and Glen Powell rise to further fame. It’s also having a positive effect on its studio’s streaming service, Paramount+.

On June 30, the company reported “nearly 64 million” worldwide subscribers, according to The Hollywood Reporter. And it gained 5.2 million of those customers in the last quarter alone despite losing nearly 4 million due to the Russian-Ukraine war.

Paramount shared the numbers during its quarterly earnings briefing. Since the last briefing, the studio had seen a 19 percent revenue increase, which brought it to $7.78 billion. And the film division jumped by 126 percent. While its TV advertising income had dropped, theatrical releases such as Top Gun: Maverick more than offset the losses.

“Paramount+ captured the most sign-ups, gross and net subscriber additions of any premium domestic streaming service in the quarter according to Antenna’s June 2022 Report,” the studio said in the earnings report. “[Streaming] subscriber growth was partially driven by successful international market launches, including the U.K., Ireland, and South Korea.”